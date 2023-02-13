The Murray Valley Standard
Our Business

Gin is the summer drink, but Murray Bridge's own distillery looks to the future

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 13 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner Cameron Jones with his strawberry and citrus gin. Picture by Lauren Thomson

Fruity gins may be the summer flavour for Murray Bridge's own, Twin Bridges Distillery, but with cooler weather upon us, another drink is in the works for those who dream of sitting by a warm fire and having a sip of whiskey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.