Fruity gins may be the summer flavour for Murray Bridge's own, Twin Bridges Distillery, but with cooler weather upon us, another drink is in the works for those who dream of sitting by a warm fire and having a sip of whiskey.
Owner, Cameron Jones is getting ready to be serving up a local beverage, with having to wait for at least two years for the drink to be aged appropriately.
"We have our gin, but having our own whiskey will be a plus to have," he said.
"We started with gin because it didn't needed to be aged, and its a relatively simple drink to make. We have our citrus, and our strawberry gin and they don't need to be too complicated."
Law prohibits the sale of un-aged whiskey, otherwise known as Moonshine, so the Twin Bridges Distillery is keen to have a locally made whiskey with appropriate aging and licensing.
"The locals have been really welcoming of the Twin Bridges, and to have Murray Bridge's iconic bridges on our own label will hopefully mean more stockists come on board," Mr Jones said.
Being a FIFO worker, and needing a project to do in his downtime at home, Mr Jones began the distillery in the shed, with careful consideration to not expand too quickly.
"When all the marketing was done, and we had the label, I knew I couldn't just up and leave my job in the mines and go to work in the shed," he said,
"It started with selling it to friends and neighbours, and once we got the hang of it I thought to approach local businesses to stock it, and since then its doing extremely well."
Mr Jones hinted at a possible chance of being asked to stock his citrus and strawberry gin in a well-known bottle shop, but said he is happy to take his time to build the range first before hitting the bigger markets.
"I am still working as a FIFO now, so I don't want to over extend myself as I can't be brewing full-time just yet, a big supply chain may help me leave the mines, and that was the goal when I opened the distillery," he said.
'I'll be able to stay home with the family, and maybe one day have my own store front in Murray Bridge, that would be the ultimate goal."
