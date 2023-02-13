Dangerous driving caught across Murray Mallee

Murray Mallee Police have reported three instances of dangerous driving across the Murraylands over a busy weekend.
On Friday, February 10, a 43-year-old Tea Tree Gully man was reported for drink driving after allegedly being detected with a blood alcohol reading of 0.083 on the Princes Highway, Tailem Bend. Murray Mallee Police issued the man with a six month instant loss of licence and he will appear in court at a later date.
On Sunday, February 12, Tailem Bend Police reported a 57-year-old Jervois man for drink driving after he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.086 at a static driver testing station on Princes Highway, Tailem Bend. He was issued with a six month instant loss of licence and will appear in court at a later date.
On Sunday, February 12, Murray Bridge Police reported a 41-year-old man who was detected driving disqualified on Princes Highway, White Hill. He will appear in court at a later date.
Murray Mallee Police have reported they will continue to target recidivist drivers and focus on driver behaviours that have been identified as the five fatal causes of road trauma on South Australian roads.
These five causes include drink and drug driving, speeding, distracted drivers, failing to wear seatbelts and dangerous road users.
If anyone sees any dangerous driving they are urged by police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au/
