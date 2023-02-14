The time is now for young members of the Murray Bridge community to stand up and show their support to their home by nominating for the Rural City of Murray Bridge Youth Council.
Students from grades seven through to 12 who are passionate about their community and want their voices of change to be heard have been encouraged to nominate for the 2023 Youth Council.
The Murray Bridge Youth Council is responsible for representing and advocating for young people, building awareness and educating the wider community on youth related matters, and making responsible decisions on behalf of their peers.
They also assist the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council in developing plans and strategies that make sure young peoples' voices are heard and their views considered in council's decision-making processes.
Exiting Youth Mayor, Gamze Bakan said the Youth Council have delivered on some great initiatives over the past year.
"The Youth Council have been involved in some really great projects and events for young people over the last year, including being involved in the running of the 2022 Youth Forum," Youth Mayor Bakan said.
"The Forum facilitated two guest speakers Rhiannon Tracey, a motivational speaker, resilience coach, diversity and inclusion advocate, and influencer along with Rhiannon Grebenshikoff, Chief Executive Officer of Local Government Professionals South Australia.
"With the current Youth Council term now coming to an end, it's time for a new wave of young people to get involved with their community and make a difference for young people living in our region," she said.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Wayne Thorley said Youth Councillors are given many opportunities to improve their leadership skills, develop a greater understanding of the community, and work together on projects.
"Our Youth Council act as the voice of young people within our city, advocating for projects and initiatives that make our region a better place to live for youth," said Mayor Thorley.
Murray Bridge Youth Councillors can be self-nominated, nominated by an individual, or by an organisation. There will be fifteen Youth Councillor positions, including a Youth Mayor and Deputy Youth Mayor.
Youth Councillors serve on the council for a minimum of 1 year and will be provided with the opportunity to hold their position for the term of Council (four years) with a 12 monthly review.
A Youth Councillor's position will conclude when they finish year 12, this will open up positions and recruitment opportunities within the four year term for new members. An overlap period will be provided allowing handover to the next Youth Council.
The current term of the Youth Council will be November 2022 through to November 2026.
You can now nominate on the Rural City of Murray Bridge website here. Nominations close Monday 6 March 2023.
