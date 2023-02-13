Sportsmen close to losing top spot in Junior lawn tennis competition

PENNANT COMPETITION:
Postel 7-51 def Swanport 1-34
Doubles: A Morrell, P Holmes v A and M Ahrens 9-7; T Jones, T Garrett v A Goodridge,R Vowles 9-5
Singles: A Morrell v A Ahrens 3-6; P Holmes v M Ahrens 6-4; T Jones v A Goodridge 6-4; T Garrett v R Vowles 6-1.
Reverse Double: A Morrell, T Jones v A Ahrens A Goodridge 6-4;P Holmes, T Garrett v M Ahrens, R Vowles 6-3.
Sportsmen 5-48 Schools 3-36
Doubles: J Joy, S Dean v D Altmann, B Hattam 5-9; L King, A Law v J Altmann, P Reid 9-3.
Singles: J Joy v D Altmann 2-6; S Dean v B Hattam 9-5; L King v J Altmann 6-1; A Law v P Reid 6-3.
Reverse Doubles: J Joy, L King v D and J Altmann 5-7; S Dean, A Law v B Hattam P Altmann 6-2
DOUBLES COMPETITION:
Twin Bridges 5-39 River Aces 3-36
E Baker, R Howell v B Quarry, M Hampton 4-6; B Bowman, N Brooks v J Head, R King 6-4; B Bowman, L Bald v H Law, D Harden 6-3; E Baker, N Brooks v B Quarry, R King 6-5; E Baker, B Bowman v B Quarry, H Law 6-4; L Bald, R Howell v D Harden, M Hampton 0-6; B Bowman, R Howell v B Hancock, M Hampton 3-6; L Bald, N Brooks v D Harden, R King 6-2.
Player of Match Neil Brooks.
Swanport 7-45 Mobilong 1-32
J Reddin, M Boland v B Hacock, B Bowring 6-4; R Williams, H Law v J Burbidge, B Smyth 6-2; R Williams, I Wood v J Burbidge, J Head 6-4; J Reddin, H Law v B Hancock, B Smyth 6-5; J Reddin, R Williams v B Hancock, J Burbidge 6-4; I Wood, M Boland v J Head, B Bowring 3-6; R Williams, M Boland v J Burbidge, B Bowring 6-4; H Law, I Wood v J Head, B Smyth 6-3
Player of match Jack Reddin.
JUNIOR COMPETITION:
With only one more minor round left before the finals, and with top team Sportsmen having the bye next week, whoever wins out of Coorong and Avoca may steal top spot.
Sportsmen took on lower placed Banks and with both teams missing their number ones, all players moved up a position.
Sportsmen got off to a great start winning the four doubles on offer.
Standing alone for Banks was Demi Harrington who had a good win over Oscar Coull.
MVP for Sportsmen was Indii Garrett and Demi Harrington was Banks' winner.
Murraylands came up against higher placed Coorong and were down one to four after the doubles.
Closest match was between Alicia Jacobs and Toby Benstead, Coorong against Elice Franke and Fraser Hicks with the Coorong pair winning six to five.
Murraylands tried valiantly in the singles but Coorong proved too strong, winning six of the ten on offer.
Elice Franke, Murraylands, had a tough match against Alicia Jacobs, winning six to five as did Fraser Hicks also Murraylands over Toby Benstead.
Eloise Baumgurtel, Coorong, had a similar score against Alex White six to five.
MVP Coorong Bella Marchetti and MVP for Murraylands was Elice Franke.
Closest match was between Avoca and Swanport with Avoca ahead by one set after the doubles.
Alex Mundy partnered by Cooper Lienert, Swanport, had the closest double against Noah Horstmann and Brady Lienert, winning six to four.
Sharing the singles, the one set advantage in the doubles, got Coorong the premiership points.
Hayden Law, Avoca, had to dig deep to defeat Bridie Loller seven to five.
MVP for Avoca was Hayden Law and for Swanport, Alex Mundy was his teams winner.
Banks 1-27 Sportsmen 10-61
Doubles: D Harrington, T Kruschel v O Coull, T Rowe 0-6; L Bald, M Baumgurtel v B Phillips, A Law 3-6; C Bolt, T Lienert v M Jacobs, I Garrett 3-6; T Lienert, A Galea v A Murugeswaran, A Maczkowiack 0-6.
Singles: D Harrington v O Coull 6-1; T Kruschel v T Rowe 2-6; L Bald v A Law 3-6(Fft) M Baumgurtel v B Phillips 2-6; C Bolt v I Garrett 4-6; T Lienert v A Murugeswaran 3-6; A Galea v A Maczkowiack 1-6.
Murraylands 5-63 Coorong
Doubles: 10-75 C Mundy, R Vowles v T Garrett, E Morrell 6-1; E Franke, F Hicks v A Jacobs, T Benstead 5-6; S Randall, A White v R Thiele, E Baumgurtel 4-6; H White, J Young v LMorrell, C Oster 4-6; V and P Wilkinson v B Marchetti, M Smith 3-6.
Singles: C Mundy v T Garrett 6-1; R Vowles v E Morrell 4-6; E Franke v A Jacobs 6-5; F Hicks v T Benstead 6-5; S Randall v R Thiele 1-6; A White v E Baumgurtel 5-6; H White v L Morrell 6-3; J Young v C Oster 3-6; V Wilkinson v B Marchetti 4-6; P Wilkinson v M Smith 0-6.
Avoca 8-63 Swanport
Doubles: 7-62 S White, H Law v L King, B Loller 6-1; N Horstmann, B Lienert v A Mundy, C Lienert 4-6; C White, A Vowles v E Rigny, H Baumgurtel 6-3; N Oster, I Honeychurch v B Roberts, S Vowles 0-6;M Stevens, S Borchard v A Knox, H Baker 6-2
Singles: S White v L King 6-3; H Law v B Loller 7-5; N Horstmann v A Mundy 3-6; B Lienert v C Lienert 2-6; C White v E Rigny 4-6; A Vowles v H Baumgurtel 6-0; N Oster v B Roberts 2-6; I Honeychurch v S Vowles 0-6; M Stevens v A Knox 6-3; S Borchard v H Baker 6-3.
