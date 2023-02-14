Murraylands Cyclist gives back to her local club

After tirelessly volunteering as a Corner Marshall for six days at the 2023 Tour Down Under (TDU), Michelle McNeil, Murraylands Cycling Club (MCC) Secretary, has chosen to donated her volunteer payment of $300 to the club.
Ms McNeil said that she thoroughly enjoyed her time volunteering for the 2023 Tour Down Under and was out on the track six out of the eight race days.
"For the first time the TDU is offering a donation for every day of volunteering to be donated to a club or charity of my choice. I have chosen the MCC and hope this can contribute to our club being a valuable asset in the community," Ms McNeil said.
"Overall volunteering was a good experience, it enabled me to see the race at different locations and contributing to helping the TDU be successful and an asset to our State. This year with new directors and staff, meant new experiences for all, learning about what is involved in holding a race like this.
"The TDU are looking for more volunteers next year and I hope that this - [the offered donations] - inspires more community members to assist in this role," she said.
The MCC would like to thank Michelle for her great effort volunteering and choosing the club for the donation.
This donated money will go towards covering ongoing costs of the Cycling Clinic that the Murraylands Cycling Club are working hard to get up and running for cyclists of all skill levels from around the community.
If you would also like to make a tax deductible donation towards this great community initiative the club has a fundraising page here.
