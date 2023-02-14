The Murray Valley Standard

Murraylands Cyclist gives back to her local club

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 14 2023 - 3:30pm
Michelle McNeil 6 th from the left with Assistant Directors Carlee Taylor and Annette Edmondson having drinks with other Corner Marshalls after the TDU. Photo: Supplied

After tirelessly volunteering as a Corner Marshall for six days at the 2023 Tour Down Under (TDU), Michelle McNeil, Murraylands Cycling Club (MCC) Secretary, has chosen to donated her volunteer payment of $300 to the club.

