Poor sleep? Consider Murray Valley Chiropractic Centre Advertising Feature

If you're consistently not sleeping well, contact the team at Murray Valley Chiropractic Centre. Picture supplied.

A healthy and supported neck can be greatly impacted by a poor night's sleep. From old mattresses to incorrect sleeping positions, bad posture and inadequate sleep hygiene can all place unnecessary strain on your neck, making it stiff and sore the next morning.

"A good night's sleep is essential for good health and overall being," Murray Bridge chiropractor, Brenton Klemm said.

"However, poor sleeping posture is a common problem for many people."

According to the Sleep Foundation, 33 per cent of your life is spent sleeping, so the way you sleep should help, not hinder your spinal health.

Sleeping in awkward positions can cause back and neck pain, along with fatigue, muscle cramping and other health issues.

"If you are hindered by pain from poor sleep, and neck pain is slowing you down, please consider chiropractic care," Brenton said.

"Your chiropractor can provide advice on better sleeping positions, postural exercises, mattresses and supportive pillows to help to ensure better sleep and that your neck doesn't suffer."

Regular visits to your chiropractor can also help with better sleep by easing muscle tension that causes restlessness and other effects of neck and back pain.

Chiropractors use a variety of non-surgical techniques, such as spinal adjustments, hands-on manual therapy and low-force intervention.

They can also offer advice and assistance to help you make the best lifestyle choices for your overall health and well-being, reducing the risk of neck pain and stiffness arising in the first place!

"We provide a wide range of services at the Murray Valley Chiropractic Centre," Brenton said.

"Having other health professionals with us, including Remedial Massage, Physiotherapy, Podiatry, and Dry Needling as well as a group of experienced chiropractors under one roof means we can work together to find solutions for many conditions.

"A range of ergonomic pillows are available to be fitted and kept in stock at the centre for immediate use."

