Final four set for the green, or gold, in Lower Murray Bowls

The final four seems all but settled with Jervois and RSL both failing in their must win matches against Murray Bridge and Tailem Bend respectively.
At Jervois, a 20 shot win to Ben and Brian Traeger, Charlie Di Santo and Trevor Pevic over Russell Schutz, Graham Fromm, Bob Solley and Rodger Zarantonello was enough to have Murray Bridge the 19 shot winners with two rinks up.
It was a dominant display from the visitors who only conceded four ends in total, and none after the twelfth end, allowing their lead to blow out from six to 20 at the finish.
Only once did they allow the home side to win successive ends.
Bruce Attrill, Peter Shilton, Paul Smart and John Bubner held off a fast finishing Shawn and Tim Hicks, Derek Vanderzon and Denis Hicks with a 25 to 23 win.
After conceding the first five shots Attrill added five, two, five, and two in successive ends to take a nine shot lead going into the break.
Hicks rallied and tied the scores going into the last end.
He held three shots with only Attrill's last bowl to come, but Attrill was up to the occasion, trailing the jack for two shots and a two shot win.
Graeme Herbert, Graham Schenke, Steve Kroehn and Jeremy Scannell scored a consolation three shot win for Jervois with a 20 to 17 win.
This contest was tight right through to the last end, with Herbert one shot down when the last jack was rolled.
A four on the final end put them in front and gave them their biggest margin of the day.
At Karoonda the home side scored a vital two rink, 13 shot win over Mannum to lock in their position in the finals.
Josh Porker, Shaun Wood, Gary Zadow and Bill Cornish sprinted away from Terry McDonnell, Tom Towns, Kelvin Newman and Trevor Dicker early to take a 10 shot lead, only to find themselves trailing by a shot after 13 ends.
The lead changed again a couple of times, with McDonnell one shot ahead with three ends to go.
Porker finished strongly with five, three and one to win 24-16.
Ian Symonds, Peter Jones, Paul Wegner and Don Loller held sway right through their battle with Lynton Jones, Ron van Tijn, Garry Fowler and David Evans, although the visitors managed to get within two shots on a couple of occasions.
A five on the sixteenth end consolidated for Symonds and helped ease them to a 23-16 win.
Graham Wakefield, John Howe, Stephen Gregory and John McDiamid banked two points for the visitors with a two shot win over Rowan Zadow, Rohan Tomkinson, Paul and John Wegner.
15 of the first 18 ends were all single scores, with fours to either side on the seventh and eight ends the only break to the pattern.
Wakefield broke clear with scores of two and three leading into the final with a four shot buffer, with Zadow picking up two on the final end.
- With thanks to Derek Vanderzon
