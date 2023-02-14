The Murray Valley Standard

Final four set for the green, or gold, in Lower Murray Bowls

February 14 2023 - 5:30pm
The final four seems all but settled with Jervois and RSL both failing in their must win matches against Murray Bridge and Tailem Bend respectively.

