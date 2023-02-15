The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

River restrictions eased with eagle eyed anglers keen to get back on the River Murray

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Hamond, Adrian Pederick, is just one of the river uses keen to throw a line in. Picture by Lauren Thomson

It is the time that many river users have been waiting for, the time to dust off their fishing rods, and dig out the yabby nets as water restrictions ease across the Murraylands and Lower Lakes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.