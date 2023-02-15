It is the time that many river users have been waiting for, the time to dust off their fishing rods, and dig out the yabby nets as water restrictions ease across the Murraylands and Lower Lakes.
For the first time since last year, both on-land fishing and boating has been allowed under the careful advice from the State Government.
The waters all along the River Murray are bursting with yabbies and carp, with fishers taking to social media to often show off their impressive hauls.
Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick, wants people to know that they can indeed fish and yabby now that restrictions are almost gone.
"It's certainly great to see the easing of some restrictions, obviously not all of the restrictions have been eased, but people are having a field day with the yabbies," Mr Pederick said.
"Its great to see people back on the river."
Though restrictions have eased, there are still limitations to speeds along the River Murray, with no towing allowed.
River users have been warned to keep the 50 metre distance between powerlines and infrastructure for their own safety, and 250 metres between themselves and locks or weirs.
"You cannot ski at the moment, and people need to be mindful that there is still a lot of submerged objects, there's a lot of shacks and houses that have encountered flood waters, or still under water. People need to be respectful, and obey all the speed limits within 250 metres of structures, homes, shacks, barrages etc," Mr Pederick said.
The water is expected to remain high across the River Murray for some time to come, but as the volume of water lessons, now at 50 gigalitres a day compared to 180 gigalitres just after the peak hit.
But in time, patience and good behaviour, the remaining restrictions are likely to be eased by the Easter holiday period.
"It is good to see the levels starting to go down, and people can start to get back on the river for some recreational activities," Mr Pederick said.
Residents and sightseers are also reminded that a closed road is for their own safety, and prevention of further damage to infrastructure.
