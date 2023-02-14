Big win for Mannum and Magpies before Murray Towns Cricket Finals round one

There were some big wins to finish off round 15 of Murray Towns Cricket as teams around the region gear up for round one of the Finals this weekend.
It was a great game for the Karoonda Magpies on their home oval as they faced off against Tailem Bend with their eyes on the final.
Tailem Bend managed to score a fairly low 58 runs before the pitch changed teams and the Magpies came out to win, scoring 111 runs and winning by 53.
Mannum stood their ground on their home oval as they took a massive 147 run against Monarto.
Monarto was no match for them, managing only 130 runs, before Mannum scored a brilliant 277 runs.
It was a day to play for home teams with Mypolonga refusing to budge in a fairly close game against the Wanderers at Mypolonga Oval.
The Wanders tried their best, being bowled out for 80, but Mypolonga were on the defensive, taking the win by two wickets.
Kicking off round 15 for the B Grade competition was a great game at Jaensch Park between Tailem Bend and Mannum.
Mannum seemed to be on the up, scoring 87 runs, but Tailem Bend creeped forward and finished the day with a 36 run for a final score of 123 runs.
Things looked to once again be in favour of the home team at Le Messurier Oval as the Ramblers scored a solid 114 runs.
Unfortunately, it was not quite enough to save them from the massive 276 batted by Mypolonga for a 162 run win.
Some great cricket was played between Imperials and Wanderers at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds.
Both teams scored into the centuries but the bowling and fielding of Imperials proved better as they won by three wickets.
It was an unfortunate day for Monarto at Homburg Oval as they took a massive loss against Meningie.
Monarto did not score over 61 before the game changed tides and Meningie won by nine wickets.
There were some big scores all around for the C Grade competitions, with a spectacular 225 run win.
The Grass Parrots proved to be too much for the Imperials, with a fantastic display of teamwork on the day.
Though the Imperials looked to be close to overcoming the Grass Parrots, they ultimately took the loss by four wickets.
At Unity College, Mypolonga played well on the pitch but Monarto did not go down without a fight.
Monarto did their best against their opposition, but ultimately succumbed to Mypolonga, losing by four wickets.
It was nothing but bad luck in the final C Grade game with Tailem Bend only managing to rack up 46 runs before being bowled out by Jervois.
Jervois joining in on the home ground winning fever batted incredibly, scoring 271 runs overall and winning the day by 225.
Finishing off the day, the Under 13's competition played off with mixed scores across the board.
The Eagles played impressively, winning over the imperials at Johnstone Park without losing a wicket.
Even on their home ground, Imperials only managed to score 72 runs before the Eagles showed them who the winners were and took the 48 run lead for a final score of 120 runs.
Mannum also missed out on the home oval advantage as they lost to the Karoonda Magpies by a pretty close margin.
The Magpies played some great cricket, managing to push the home team back and win 109 runs to 75.
Jervois were on the defence to finish off the day's cricket as they managed to take the win against the Wanderers by eight wickets.
Wanderers seemed to be batting quite well but out in the field, Jervois were in it to win.
