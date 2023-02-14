Two teens arrested for allegedly breaking into Murray Bridge cars

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles at Murray Bridge overnight.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, February 15, Murray Bridge Police received two reports of people breaking into cars in the Ian Douglas Court and Janice Street Murray Bridge area.
When police patrols arrived, they saw two males running along Todd Avenue. The 16-year-olds were quickly apprehended and arrested.
The two Murray Bridge boys were arrested and charged with breach of bail and illegal interference.
They were refused police bail and will appear in the Murray Bridge Youth Court today.
Crime scene investigators are attending to the scene this morning.
Residents in the area are asked to check their cars and property this morning and report any break-ins or theft to police on 131 444.
Murray Bridge Police remind the public to ensure their vehicles are locked and secured, especially at night, to deter opportunistic thieves.
