Almost tripling participation numbers since 2019, one Murray Bridge gym took out top honours at the SA Gymnastics Community award night.
Murraylands Gymnastics Academy and KinderGym took out the Excellence Award for 'Inclusive Initiative of the Year' on February 11.
Head KinderGym coach, Jemma Tilley said that the gym had been around for decades and that the award will hopefully attract new participants.
"We cater for so many classes, we are almost bursting at the seams trying to have something that would suit people of all ages and abilities," she said.
"We even cater for children who are on the spectrum, or who may get a bit overwhelmed."
Murraylands Gymnastics Academy offer sessions for all ages with the youngest only being six weeks old, and the eldest gymnast being 87.
In the nomination, the club said they work with a large and diverse group of community members, offering KinderGym, GfA, Fitter for Life, WAG, MAG and new TeamGym Sessions.
The organisation was also nominated for several awards including Club Volunteer of the Year, Men's Artistic Gymnastics Volunteer of the Year, and Men's Artistic Gymnastics Judge of the year.
Head coach, Narelle Rue-Simons said that you do not have to jump and tumble if you do not want to, and that they desperately want more boys to come join.
"We have Fitter for Life which caters to the over 55, it helps with mobility as we all get a bit older. But we also do have plenty for teens and children who want to go to competitions, and represent the Murraylands," she said.
"We would like some boys to join us, we usually lose them as they go into high school, as football teams snatch them up due to their flexibility and strength."
The gym is working towards have a special Olympic program, for those wanting to enjoy the thrill of gymnastics in a modified environment catered towards those with a disability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.