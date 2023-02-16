The Murray Valley Standard

Murraylands Gymnastic Academy wins excellence award for inclusion

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 16 2023 - 1:30pm
Kindergym Head coach Jemma Tilley with Marley Girdler and Head coach Narelle Rue-Simons. Picture by Lauren Thomson

Almost tripling participation numbers since 2019, one Murray Bridge gym took out top honours at the SA Gymnastics Community award night.

