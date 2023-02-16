With restrictions easing and the majority of water now flushing out to sea, there has been significant uncertainty as to when the Mannum to Bolto pedestrian ferry will return to service.
The ferry was only in operation for a few days before it was quickly closed due to safety concerns and flooded roads.
Four Knots Cruises Owner, Chad Blatchford, confirmed that the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) had not touched base about re-starting the popular travel option for residents.
"It would be nice to say that we are returning to service, but we definitely are not," Mr Blatchford said.
"We haven't been given the heads up from the State Government on resuming the service. It could be happening, we are just waiting on decisions from them."
"Its all just pending on the damage done over the River, on Hunter Road," he said.
As of Wednesday, February 15, the Department for Infrastructure and Transport have confirmed there is currently no timeline as to when the ferry will return to servicing the community.
A DIT spokesperson corroborated that Hunter Road is still a significant risk for river residents and road users and that once the road has been assessed, there is a possibility that the pedestrian ferry will return to regular services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.