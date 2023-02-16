The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Damage to Hunter Road closes only pedestrian link between Mannum and Bolto

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 16 2023 - 11:30am
The pedestrian only ferry on its last day a few weeks ago. Picture: Lauren Thomson

With restrictions easing and the majority of water now flushing out to sea, there has been significant uncertainty as to when the Mannum to Bolto pedestrian ferry will return to service.

Journalist

Local News

