Race is on for State Title at the Speedway

February 16 2023 - 3:30pm
The State Title race hits the Murray Bridge Speedway track this weekend. Picture by KNJ Photography.

The race is on this Saturday night at the Murray Bridge Speedway for the South Australian number one in the Modified Sedans State Title, presented by Tyreright Cavan.

