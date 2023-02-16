Race is on for State Title at the Speedway

The race is on this Saturday night at the Murray Bridge Speedway for the South Australian number one in the Modified Sedans State Title, presented by Tyreright Cavan.
An excellent field of 27 cars have nominated for the event, which has attracted drivers from Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania, along with the plenty of local South Australian talent ready to rev.
The racing format will mean the Modified Sedans contest three rounds of heats, with the non-automatic qualifiers transferring to the B-Main, before the title decider 30-Lap A-Main Feature.
Mildura's Jarod Waters has shown brilliant speed in his earlier outings at the venue this season, claiming both rounds of the Modified Sedans SA Series.
While Victorian Champion Kye Walters and Tasmanian Champion Jakobe Jetson will be looking to add the SA number one to their title collections.
In support action, Wingless Sprints return with another big field of 36 entries, with 14 Modlites also set to go round.
Speedcars, AMCAs and demonstrations from Classic Supermodifieds complete the racing program, which also forms part of the Ausloans Finance Strathalbyn Track Championship Round seven.
Racing will start at the earlier time of 4.55pm for the massive racing program.
Tickets are on sale now via www.speedwaytickets.com.au with the event also live-streamed via www.clayperview.com.
MODIFIED SEDANS (SA TITLE)
WINGLESS SPRINTS
AMCAS
SPEEDCARS
MODLITES
CLASSIC SUPERMODIFIEDS
It's Your Speedway, SA!
- with thanks to the Murray Bridge Speedway.
