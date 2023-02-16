As far as dog parks in Murray Bridge go, there are a few options, but it has come to the attention of many locals that the facilities at these dog parks are sub-par at best and that it is time for a doggy park do-up.
Currently, one of the largest dog parks in Murray Bridge is the Johnstone dog park and local residents David Dique and Libby Hoffmann said not only does the park require an upgrade to facilities for dog owners, but an upgrade for the dogs.
"This park is not only used by Murray Bridge people, it's used by travellers who come through and people from other local towns like Tailem Bend who only have a small dog park, so it's used by people when they're coming through, and if you find a place with a good dog park, everyone will talk about it," Libby said.
"The main concern I guess, the number one, is that the [unsocialised] section's water trough is on mains, in the main section, there's a tiny little drinking thing, you can't clean it, it comes off the water tank, the bigger dogs can't get in it and they need to on days in the heat."
On Monday, February 13, the issue of improving wellbeing facilities at the Johnstone Dog Park was raised at the Rural City of Murray Bridge council meeting, where council moved to investigate the opportunity of upgrading drinking facilities at not only Johnstone dog park but others around Murray Bridge.
A report on the council's findings will be presented at the May meeting.
Other than an upgraded water supply for the larger section of the Johnstone dog park, a group of local dog owners are rallying for taps to be installed to wash hands, resurfacing of sections, installing a second dog bag dispenser, and in the long run, demolishing and replacing the current shelter, and building another shelter in the smaller section of the park.
"We did ask that that shed be demolished, it's putrid under there, it smells, all the dogs pee under there. If they put up a new shelter for people to get out of the sun and get out of the rain that would be great, but they need a shelter in the small pen as well," Libby said.
David Dique said that following council's decision to investigate upgrades, he - along with the rest of the Murray Bridge dog community - is hoping that something is done to meet the necessary needs of local dog owners.
"I think it'll be used considerably more if it was upgraded. In Winter, this place is a quagmire and nobody wants their dogs running through that, especially when you just give them a bath, bring them up here and take them home and they're on the carpets, it's not ideal," David said.
"Other dog parks are small, you go up Industry Road and the park's smaller than the small pen at Johnstone. At least here the dogs can have a good run and socialise. It's sort of mental stimulation for the animals."
Though both David and Libby are looking forward to upgrades progressing there is concern that it may be a slow task or even one which will not go ahead.
Libby said if progress did not move forward she and all dog owners would be disappointed.
"Come and have a look at 7 o'clock in the morning, see all the dogs and the fun they're having. I'd be very disappointed if nothing happens now, and I don't think it's good for the town if it doesn't happen," she said.
