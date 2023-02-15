More bridge closures cause delays for night drivers in Murray Bridge

As the Old Murray Bridge refurbishments near the 12-month mark, so comes with it another round of closures.
Between Monday, March 6 and Friday, March 10, Old Murray Bridge will be closed during the hours of 7pm and 6am.
The temporary bridge closures will be required for works to be undertaken safely and efficiently.
The Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) said every effort is being made to minimise the number of closures required for the duration of the refurbishment period.
During the temporary bridge closures, detours will be via the Swanport Bridge.
Advance notice of future temporary bridge closures will be provided to the community via onsite messaging boards, project updates and social media closer to this time.
DIT said delays during the refurbishment period are expected drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and take extra care when workers are on site.
Drivers are asked to observe speed limits, lane restrictions and traffic controllers when travelling through the area.
Throughout the duration of the River Murray flood event, DIT ensured environmental controls were implemented to ensure there were no ecological impacts to the river from the worksite.
Major works are expected to be completed late 2023, weather permitting.
