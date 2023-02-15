The Murray Valley Standard

More bridge closures cause delays for night drivers in Murray Bridge

February 15 2023 - 5:30pm
More bridge closures to come for Old Murray Bridge. Picture file

As the Old Murray Bridge refurbishments near the 12-month mark, so comes with it another round of closures.

