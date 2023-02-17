The Murray Valley Standard

Dairy farmers from around the state will be in Murray Bridge for the annual industry conference

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 17 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy farmers around the state will head to Murray Bridge to discuss issues relating to the industry. Photo: Supplied

This March, 150 dairy delegates from around the state will travel to Murray Bridge to explore dairy success, rethinking methane and intensifying dairy systems at the annual DairySA's industry conference

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.