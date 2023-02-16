Though it may still be some time before things return to normal in Murray Bridge, the move to reopen riverfront reserves has begun with sections of Sturt Reserve now open to the public.
Working to the Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB) flood recovery plan, council have begun moving barrier fencing and reopening roads, with businesses ready for a February 22 reopening - subject to the reinstatement of power.
RCMB Chief Executive Officer Michael Sedgman said workers had been busy cleaning up as floodwaters dropped - mowing lawns and removing fallen trees and debris from footpaths and roads, while inspections were being undertaken.
"We appreciate the community's patience and understanding while we carry out the necessary risk assessments, clean up and repair flood impacted sites to ensure public safety," Mr Sedgman said.
"As promised, we are restoring access to Sturt Reserve and businesses that operate there as soon as possible, in a staged manner in line with receding floodwaters.
"Subject to final risk assessments and power restoration, public access to those businesses and most of Sturt Reserve is scheduled for next Wednesday," he said.
"Business owners and contractors now have access to allow them to prepare for reopening and I would encourage our community to get behind them and show their support once the doors open."
Olympic Drive, Sturt Reserve Road, Wharf Road and the wharf car park are now open for public access.
Currently, barrier fences remain in place to prevent access to areas that have not been cleared for public safety.
The Rural City of Murray Bridge will continue to provide public updates on flood recovery work in the region.
