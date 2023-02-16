The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

As recovery continues, Sturt Reserve opens some sections to the public

By Sam Lowe
February 16 2023 - 5:30pm
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor Wayne Thorley and chief executive officer Michael Sedgman showcasing some of the damage at the Murray Bridge wharf precinct. Picture by Sam Lowe

Though it may still be some time before things return to normal in Murray Bridge, the move to reopen riverfront reserves has begun with sections of Sturt Reserve now open to the public.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

