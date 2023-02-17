Growth in the country labour force has for the first time surpassed previous record levels since the mining boom a decade ago.
With jobs in regional Australia maintaining a high participation rate at a whopping 71 per cent, the highest its been in 30 years, some country areas have the lowest unemployment rate due the tight job market.
This is according to the Regional Australia Institute which said regional job growth hit an estimated 3.3 per cent in the December 2022 quarter.
Liz Ritchie, chief executive officer of the institute, said that regions may continue to out-perform city markets
"Overall, regional economies and labor markets continue to outperform metropolitan markets under these much tighter conditions," she said.
"In fact, we continue to see historically significant milestones reached that have set regions apart.
"Despite the fact that regional people are keen and engaged to work, and population continues to grow.
"Ultimately, we still need more people to meet this historic demand on the labour market."
In October, 2022, the record peak of advertised roles hit a high of 94,100 roles across Australia's regional areas, a staggering 100 per cent increase on pre-pandemic levels.
"Regional unemployment has been tracking lower than metropolitan unemployment over the last two years, hitting a new historic low of 2.8 per cent in November and averaging 3.0 per cent to round out the final quarter of 2022. Historically, the reverse has been true," Ms Ritchie said.
Regional South Australia saw a 15.3 percent increase in annual job in vacancies. Regional Victoria recorded a 9.8 percent annual increase with Western Australia just 2 percent.
Queensland is ahead of all states with the biggest demand for labor with a record of 23,800 roles advertised, a jump of 17.5 per cent on the previous year.
New South Wales follows closely with 23,200 roles advertised.
