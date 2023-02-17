The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge High School to sell off student made goods from plastic project

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 17 2023 - 3:30pm
(Left to right) Sabai Baker, Maddison Cooper and Mia Cooper all sitting on a bench the year nine class made last year. Picture by Lauren Thomson

Recycling plastic is not exactly a new way of helping the environment, but for one class of creative thinkers at Murray Bridge High School, their entire emphasis is turning recycled trash into new plastic treasures.

Journalist

