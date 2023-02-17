Recycling plastic is not exactly a new way of helping the environment, but for one class of creative thinkers at Murray Bridge High School, their entire emphasis is turning recycled trash into new plastic treasures.
This year's Year 9 Young Designers class has recycled materials produced by last year's class to build a bench seat to be used by students in the school.
The bench used approximately 36 kg of plastic to produce, the equivalent to approximately 18,000 bottle caps.
Mr O'Connor said that this year there is further understanding of having to use the machinery, so the class will hopefully use lessons learned from last year to create objects others in the community may wish to buy.
"This program is designed to reduce the amount of plastic waste that goes into the environment, so we've set up drop off points in the community for that," he said.
"After processing that the students use that material to make beams sometimes for larger furniture, and injection mouldings for things like shower cones, Jenga sets and few other little things."
The students sort, clean and granulate the plastic before it can be used to produce a number of items ranging from carabiner clamps and hair combs, through to larger beams of plastic that can then be used in a range of manufacturing processes.
"They design what they want to produce and then figure out how much they can sell it for, so there's a mathematics and entrepreneurial side to it as well," Mr O'Connor said.
All funds made from selling the student made objects will go back into the project and the school.
"The students to get to learn about how to use the machinery, all the tools and help the environment at the same time," Mr O'Connor said.
The project started last year, with Murray Bridge High School being one of the first schools in the state to bring in the environmentally friendly workshop project.
This second time around, the school is hoping the knowledge shared from last year while working with the machinery's creators will ensure that even a better quality product is developed by students this semester.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.