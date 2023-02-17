The Murray Valley Standard
Our People

Thomas and Coen Pearson recognised for efforts to spread cultural awareness and values.

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 17 2023 - 5:30pm
Meningie twins, Thomas (left) and Coen (right) won a Australia Day award for Leadership in Languages and Cultures. Picture by Lauren Thomson

Two senior leaders at the Meningie Area School have been recognised for their self-less commitment to sharing their Ngarrindjeri language and culture to anyone who wishes to learn.

