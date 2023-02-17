Two senior leaders at the Meningie Area School have been recognised for their self-less commitment to sharing their Ngarrindjeri language and culture to anyone who wishes to learn.
Twin brothers Thomas and Coen Pearson said they do not quite understand why they not only won the Australia Day Award for Leadership in Languages and Cultures Category, but why they were nominated in the first place.
"I don't really understand it, to us, this is just sharing our culture to the community," Thomas said.
"Maybe one day we might be able to comprehend what the award is actually for, but to us, we didn't expect an award, we share our knowledge and culture without self-interest, we never aimed to be given something for what we see is just a part of our culture."
The passion for connection to country and their culture shows as the brothers regularly travel to engage with Welcomes to Country in their Ngarrindjeri language, openly sharing their cultural knowledge with anyone who is curious.
Thomas and Coen use these moments as an educational opportunity to share language and provide a deeper connection to country with their peers and the broader community, with even the older conservative demographic showing genuine curiosity into a culture that is often left out of the Australian education system.
"It is a little different for us now, my mum and grandmother had it a lot worse, they're now listening to our story, which is a lot older than theirs," Coen said.
"The more people that we speak to, even other First Nations, particularly teenagers who don't have the connection to country like we do, they seem to really engage in our culture and our values."
Recently helping a fellow First Nations teenager, both Thomas and Coen's passion for helping others extends to mental health and wellbeing, even working with the Rural City of Murray Bridge council to help create support for young people who may be feeling lost and disengaged from their own community.
This work has resulted in the delivery of programs offering hip hop and street art classes to provide a much-needed creative outlet and inspire confidence in young people.
