An estimated $250,000 loss has been caused following a truck fire in Tintinara on Saturday, February 18.
The wheel bearings on one of the truck's trailers is suspected to have sparked the fire due to a mechanical fault.
Three Country Fire Service vehicles and a farm fire unit attended the scene of the fire where the truck's rear trailer was enveloped in flames, igniting nearby vegetation and spreading approximately half a hectare.
The truck was able to be removed from the trailer without damage but the complete loss of the trailer is estimated to be $250,000.
Nobody was reported to have been injured during the fire and with the help of the Murray Mallee Police, the CFS ensured there were no impacts to road access.
