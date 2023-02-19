The Murray Valley Standard

Mechanical fault causes $250,000 in fire damage, Tintinara

Updated February 20 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:30am
Tintinara truck fire, $250,000 in damages and half a hectare burnt. Picture file

An estimated $250,000 loss has been caused following a truck fire in Tintinara on Saturday, February 18.

