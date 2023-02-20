Following November's council elections, the Southern Mallee District Council of two has been doing their bit to support the community, but the time has come for more members to join the team with supplementary elections on the horizon.
Residents of the Southern Mallee can expect a second ballot paper to appear in their letterboxes with Mayor Ron Valentine encouraging everyone to do their part if they want to see the broad community benefited by council.
"The ambition is always to have a full council. That brings with it a cost to the community, but having a full council outweighs the cost of a supplementary election," Mayor Valentine said.
"All councillors have two responsibilities, their first is to represent the community view, provide the community someone to speak to, and be someone to interact with the community.
"The second responsibility, and some would say equally as important if not more sometimes, is to make decisions that are good for the entire Southern Mallee District and not specific locations so that we're making good long term decisions that are aiding the entire community and it's longevity and all the people within it," he said.
"At times that will mean perhaps making decisions that aren't in that individual interest but in the greater interest, and that's what we need to focus on."
In the Southern Mallee, there are currently the most vacant elected member positions than any other council district in South Australia, with five vacancies available in the supplementary election.
To ensure resident's votes are counted in the election, their completed ballots must be received by the Electoral Commission of South Australia before the close of voting at 12 pm on March 14.
Mayor Valentine said he is hoping that as a result of the supplementary election, the Southern Mallee will have a full council that can start moving forward with bigger projects to benefit the whole community.
"We've made sure that as two people, we haven't made decisions about everything, we've held off on a lot of things we would like to discuss and we would like to do, until we have a full council until we can act as a group, that's the proper thing to do," Mayor Valentine said.
"Local government is literally representation by yourself for your community ... it would be a reflection on the community that we only had two or three people nominate in four years time, that would be an indictment on the community that maybe they aren't involved enough.
"For me personally, it is about understanding that it's 'us', we, the community, and everyone in it, has a role to play, and whether you're involved a lot or a little, whether you care not much or a great deal, you can still have an impact and a voice, and we need you to have that," he said.
"It's really about simply trying to bring the community together and provide them a voice but also an opportunity for them to shape their community for the future and it's up to the elected members to deliver that in the best way we can."
