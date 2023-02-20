The Murray Valley Standard
Council Elections

Southern Mallee District Council of two looking for more to step up

SL
By Sam Lowe
February 20 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Mallee District Council Mayor, Ron Valentine, looking forward to more elected members. Picture file

Following November's council elections, the Southern Mallee District Council of two has been doing their bit to support the community, but the time has come for more members to join the team with supplementary elections on the horizon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.