Purnong Ferry will re-open to light vehicles - under 3 tonnes - at 10:30am today, Monday, February 20.
Use of this ferry will be initially restricted to light vehicles, emergency vehicles and local school buses due to weight requirements imposed by the Mid Murray Council on the connecting roads.
Council will continue to monitor the connecting ferry roads and their condition, with this weight limit to be raised as soon as it is safe to do so.
Marine Services staff have been carrying out regular inspections of ferries and equipment (such as cables, anchor points and ramps) along the river, with the remaining ferries now on standby to re-open once the connecting roads can be safely re-opened to traffic.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport is continuing to prioritise necessary repairs to State Government managed access roads as the water further recedes and is working closely with local councils to ensure locally managed ferry roads can be re-opened as soon as possible.
To check the current status of all River Murray ferries, as well as latest flood recovery information and advice, visit www.sa.gov.au/floods.
