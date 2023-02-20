The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Light vehicles only due to council concern about connecting roads

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 20 2023 - 11:30am
Purnong Ferry reopens following flood closure period. Picture file

Purnong Ferry will re-open to light vehicles - under 3 tonnes - at 10:30am today, Monday, February 20.

