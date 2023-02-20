The Murray Valley Standard
Council Elections

Donations deadline affects two Karoonda East Murray Council members

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 20 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karoonda East Murray Mayor Caroline Phillips is appealing to the ECSA to keep her position. Photo: File

Almost 50 councillors across South Australia have been affected by the failures of declaring donations during their 2022 election campaigns, including two from the District Council of Karoonda East Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.