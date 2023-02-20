Almost 50 councillors across South Australia have been affected by the failures of declaring donations during their 2022 election campaigns, including two from the District Council of Karoonda East Murray.
Under the legislation, all council candidates must complete returns that declare gifts they received during their campaign. Gifts less than $500 in value do not need to be declared, and members who do not receive any gifts must still submit a statement to the Electoral Commission (ECSA).
District Council of Karoonda Easy Murray Mayor, Caroline Phillips is one of three mayors affected by not meeting donation declaration deadlines.
Mayor Phillips said that she will appeal but will not make further comment.
"I acknowledge that I have been advised that I failed to provide my second campaign donation return within the timeframe prescribed under the Act," she said.
"I have served as an Elected Member for the Karoonda District Council for 12 years and this is the first time I have experienced any issue with the submission of my campaign returns.
"I have communicated with ECSA and the (nil) campaign donation return in question is publicly available on their website," she said.
"I have commenced the application process to be reinstated to office with the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT), at my own personal expense.
"As this matter is now the subject of legal proceedings, I am unable to make any further comment at this stage. However, I look forward to continuing in my second term as Mayor of the Karoonda District Council and first term as President of the Murraylands Riverland Local Government Association."
Another elected member from Karoonda, Simon Martin has also been affected by the deadline, however did not wish to provide comment due to the legal proceedings.
Previously explained in a statement from the ECSA, following the Naracoorte Herald's inquiries from Senior Journalist, Sheryl Lowe about the process that had caught out so many.
"Non-provision of disclosure returns for the 2022 Local Government Elections ECSA can confirm 45 elected members have failed to lodge their disclosure returns on time for the 2022 Local Government Elections," an ECSA spokesperson said.
"Legislation requires they must now vacate their position on council.
"Under legislation elected members are required to lodge two disclosure returns. If these returns are not submitted within the designated timeframe, legislation requires that they must vacate their position on council. The legislation allows no discretion.
"Affected elected members may lodge an application with the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) to seek reinstatement," they said.
"More than 1200 candidates nominated for the 2022 Local Government Elections and of those, the vast majority have complied with the legislative requirements.
"It is the elected members responsibility to ensure that they understand and comply with the relevant legislation. ECSA provides extensive guidance to candidates to assist them to meet their legislative obligations.
"As these matters may be subject to SACAT legal proceedings, it is not appropriate for ECSA to disclose the names of the elected members affected."
Affected councillors can now apply to the SA Civil and Administrative Tribunal, which may restore their positions if reasonable difficulties are met. However, failure to do so may trigger by-elections.
Proceedings for a second round of elections will not start until the deadline for making such applications to SACAT has expired.
- Written with Sheryl Lowe
