RSL have kept alive their slim finals chance with a resounding two rink away win over Murray Bridge on Friday night, but will need a big win over Mannum, and bottom side Jervois to take down Karoonda next Friday night to see finals action.
Tailem Bend are building strongly, and with an all rinks win over Karoonda have gone to the top of the table, despite registering just two more wins over the season than the bottom placed side.
At Murray Bridge, the RSL rink comprising Jason Sipos, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Dale Neal led the way with a 16 shot hammering of Darren McIntosh, Brian Leckie, Michael Ferrris and Anthony Gill 29-13.
Most of the damage was done early in the piece with Sipos up by 20 by the break, and although McIntosh was able to claw back a few shots the damage was well and truly done.
Noel Kneebone, Max Wilkin, Karen Kneebone and David Newell prevailed by three shots in a low scoring contest, 18-15 over Ben and Brian Traeger, Charlie DiSanto, and Trevor Pevic.
With regular skipper David Thiele out injured and fill in Karen Kneebone having a big night it was a great result for the visitors against the top ranked rink in the association.
Bruce Attrill, Peter Shilon, Mark Callery and Les Trewren were the winners for the home side with a comfortable 21-14 win over Anne Marie Kuchel, Alan Wooldridge, James Galbraith and Gillian Newell, although they had threatened a much bigger win before a late fightback.
Mannum hosted Jervois, also at Murray Bridge with their own greens remaining off limits due to the residual effects of the floods, and they scored a comfortable 69-54, two rink win.
A dominant display from Skipper Graham Wakefield helped his rink of John Howe, Stephen Gregory and John McDiamid over Shawn and Tim Hicks, Derek Vanderzon and Denis Hicks, 26-14.
Hicks started well with a four and two singles, but Wakefield proved a real threat as his upshots all hit the mark, and he made several big conversions to put his side on top.
A four and six late in the game extended the margin.
Terry McDonnell, Tom Towns, Kelvin Newman and Trevor Dicker struggled early against Rodger Zarantonello, Russell Schutz, Bob Solley and Graham Fromm, but stormed home over the last five ends to win 20-16.
Zarantonello won 10 of the first 15 ends to take a 15-7 lead, but it was all undone when McDonnell picked up an 8 from nowhere on the 16th to tie the scores.
He followed with a three to take the lead, scoring 13 to one over the last five ends.
Graeme Herbert, Graham Schenke, Steve Kroehn and Jeremy Scannell maintained their winning form with a last gasp one shot win over Lynton Jones, Ron Van Tijn, Garry Foeler and Graham Leathers.
Jones built an eight to one lead early before a four to Herbert got them moving, and a seven on the 14 propelled them to the lead.
A string of threes either way saw the lead change hands several times, and the scores tied going into the last end before a single to Herbert secured the win.
At Tailem Bend the home side continued their rise up the ladder with a comprehensive 70-45 win over Karoonda, winning comfortably on all three rinks.
- with thanks to Derek Vanderzon.
