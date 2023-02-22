The Murray Valley Standard

Battle of the bowls over the weekend meant impressive scores

Updated February 22 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 1:30pm
Tailem Bend's Duane Eonard at last weekend's compeition Photo: William Bailey

RSL have kept alive their slim finals chance with a resounding two rink away win over Murray Bridge on Friday night, but will need a big win over Mannum, and bottom side Jervois to take down Karoonda next Friday night to see finals action.

