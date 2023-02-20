The Murray Valley Standard

RMFL Presidents meet to discuss importance of communication ahead of historic season

By Sam Lowe
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 9:30am
The nine River Murray Football League club presidents, along with the league president, have met to discuss the significance of this football season to the region, and the importance of communication between presidents.

