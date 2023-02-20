The nine River Murray Football League club presidents, along with the league president, have met to discuss the significance of this football season to the region, and the importance of communication between presidents.
On Wednesday, February 15, the club presidents met to enjoy a low-key, unofficial social gathering to get to know each other better and look towards everything that 2023 has to offer for the RMFL.
RMFL President, Phil Gogel, said the evening provided a great opportunity for the presidents to socialise and have a bit of a vent about some of the difficulties faced in the past that the league is looking to change in the future.
"The way the night went was no surprises to me, and I got some great takeaways out of it," Mr Gogel said.
"If our presidents have rapport between one another, that can go a long way to have our Saturdays running along smoothly, there's always something going on around the ground or among the supporters and part of the president's role is to keep the club happy and keeping an eye on anything that could get out of line."
Though the evening provided an opportunity for the presidents to get to know each other, it also showcased the official start of the new RMFL with the Coorong Cats, Southern Mallee Suns, and Mallee District Storm presidents joining the table.
A slice of history was made when Phil Gogel presented to the group the official RMFL Mallee League commemorative football, with each club president signing in gold to celebrate.
Dale Farley, president of the Mallee District Storm, said he congratulated Mr Gogel for showing the initiative to bring the presidents together to talk things over before it was taken to the pitch.
"There was a bit of anxiety, there was a lot of disjointedness with us [the Storm] and the Suns, and all this process has been hard work and it was great to have everybody in the room and say 'this is where we're at, this is what we're doing, let's get on and play some footy'," Mr Farley said.
"I'm looking forward to this season, but it's a lot of relief as well, it's been a massive undertaking by a large amount of people in our club ... but most of the presidents were great and really welcoming which is good."
President of the Southern Mallee Suns, Heath Boseley, said the club catch-up provided a great opportunity for presidents to communicate any issues and look at ways each club could tackle them.
"Just to be able to nut through a few issues, but to be able to hear views from everyone, not just me, it was good to be able to hear their points of views and ways that we could best tackle some of the issues that may be faced in the year coming," Mr Boseley said.
"Some things have to go back through a meeting and committees, but some things can definitely be worked through before they get bigger in that more relaxed social setting.
"The Southern Mallee Suns have been really appreciative of the RMFL and all of the teams in it, and the people in the Murray Bridge district, how supportive and excited they are ... that side of it is really positive and has been really good for us to have that welcoming atmosphere to see the league grow and prosper," he said.
