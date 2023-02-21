Knockout finals begin next week for the Murraylands tennis players

The Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis double and singles tennis scores are starting to get tight as the competition nears finals week.
PENNANT COMPETITION:
Swanport 6-50 Sportsmen 2-34
Doubles: A Ahrens, A Goodridge v J Joy, S Dean 9-8; E Slattery, J Reddin v L King, A Law 9-3.
Singles: A Ahrens v J Joy 9-5; A Goodridge v S Dean 1-6; E Slattery v L King 4-6; J Reddin v A Law 6-2.
Reverse Double: A Ahrens, E Slattery v J Joy, L King 6-4; A Goodridge, J Reddin v S Dean A Law 6-2.
Schools 2-32 Postel 6-51
Doubles: A Lapinskas, Dan Altmann v A Morrell, R Morrell 8-9; B Hattam, Dave Al;tmann v T Jones, T Garrett 9-6.
Singles: B Hattam v A Morrell 0-6; Dan Altmann v R Morrell 7-6; J Altmann v T Jones 0-6; P Altmann v T Garrett 1-6.
Reverse Double: Dan and J Altmann v A Morrell, T Jones 4-6; B Hattam, P Altmann v R Morrell, T Garrett 3-6.
DOUBLES COMPETITION
Twin Bridges 3-30 Mobilong 5-37
M Saye, L Bald v B Hancock, J Head 1-6; H Law, R Howell v M Hampton, B Bowring 6-0; B Bowman, L Bald v R Daish, J Head 6-2; M Saye, H Law v B Hancock, M Hampton 3-6;L Bald, H Law v J Head, M Hampton 3-6; B Bowman, R Howell v R Daish, B Bowring 6-5; M Saye, B Bowman v B Hancock, R Daish 5-6; L Bald, R Howell v J Head, B Bowring 0-6.
Player of match Bob Hancock
Swanport 7-43 River Aces 1-27
L Vickers, J Cockshell v B Quarry, D Harden 6-5; M Saye, D Bock v R King, L Graetz 6-2; R Williams, J Cockshell v R Rossiter, D Harden 6-4; L Vickers, M Saye v B Quarry, R King 1-6 J Cockshell, M Saye v D Harden, R King 6-2; R Williams, D Bock v R Rossiter, L Graetz 6-4; L Vickers, R Williams v B Quarry, R Rossiter 6-2; J Cockshell, D Bock v DHarden, L Graetz 6-2
Player of match John Cockshell
JUNIOR COMPETITION
With Coorong missing their number one and two players, they were going to struggle against Avoca. '
Closest double was between the Oster brothers, with Nate partnered by Annie Vowles, for Avoca, and Callum paired with Logan Morrell for Coorong, the Avoca pair winning six to five.
Standing alone in the Singles for Coorong was Ethan Morrell, who played well to defeat Noah Horstmann seven to five.
Nate and Callum Oster played in another marathon in their single with Nate again winning six to five.
MVP for Avoca Noah Horstmann. MVP for Coorong Ethan Morrell.
Swanport started well against Murraylands, winning four of the five doubles on offer.
Bella Roberts and Sadie Vowles, Swanport, had to dig deep to defeat
Helayna White and Jesse Young six to five.
Swanport kept the pressure on in the singles, capturing six of the available ten.
Taj Garrett, Murraylands had a close tussle with Bridie Loller, winning seven to six.
Sacha Randall, also Murraylands played well to beat Harry Baumgurtel six to five, as did Bella Roberts, Swanport over Helayna White also six to five.
MVP Swanport was Harrison Baker and for Murraylands both Sacha Randall and Violet Wilkinson were their teams winners.
Banks finished the season off with a good win over Schools winning three of the four doubles on offer, and five of the eight singles available.
Archie Bell and Eloise Baumgurtel, Schools came up against Thomas Kruschel and Matilda Baumgurtel, with the Schools pair winning six to five.
MVP for Banks Cooper Bolt and Eloise Baumgurtel was her teams winner.
The Knockout finals will be played next week. Sportsmen, who finished top, go straight into the grand Final. Avoca will play Coorong for a spot in the Division 1 Grand Final.
In Division 2, Swanport play Murraylands, and Banks play Schools, with the winners playing off in the Grand Final on March 4.
Coorong 2-38 Avoca 9-61
H Law E Morrell v S White, N Horstmann 6-2; A Jacobs, T Benstead v B Lienert, C White 2-6; L Morrell, C Oster v A Vowles, N Oster 5-6; M Smith, J Ireland v I Honeychurch M Saye 0-6.
Singles: H Law v S White 1-6; E Morrell v N Horstmann 7-5; A Jacobs v B Lienert 4-6; T Benstead v C White 3-6; L Morrell v A Vowles 4-6; C Oster v N Oster 5-6; M Smith v I Honeychurch 1-6.
Murraylands 5-63 Swanport 10-78
C Mundy, T Garrett v L King, B Loller 6-0; R Vowles, E Franke v A Mundy, C Lienert 2-6; C Lovell, S Randall v E Rigney, H Baumgurtel 2-6; H White, J Young v B Robertd, S Vowles 5-6; V and P Wilkinson v H Baker, C Saye 3-6.
Singles: C Mundy v L King 6-4; T Garrett v B Loller 7-6; R Vowles v A Mundy 6-3; E Franke v C Lienert 4-6; C Lovell v E Rigney 3-6; S Randall v H Baumgurtel 6-5; H White v B Robert 5-6; J Young v S Vowles 2-6; V Wilkinson v H Baker 3-6; P Wilkinson v C Saye 4-6.
Banks 8-61 Schools 4-42.
E Slattery, D Harrington v A Law, Z Harrington 6-3; T Kruschel, M Baumgurtel v A Bell, E Baumgurtel 5-6; C Bolt, O Young v R Thiele,K Meers 6-3; C Meyers, T BLienert v S Borchard, M Stephens 6-1
Singles: E Slattery v A Law 6-4; D Harrington v Z Harrington 6-0; T Kruschel v A Bell 6-0; M Baumgurtrl v E Baumgurtel 2-6; C Bolt v R Thiele 6-4; O Young v K Meers 4-6; C Meyers v S Borchard 6-3; T Lienert v M Stephens 2-6
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.