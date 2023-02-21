Murray Mallee Police and emergency services attended the scene of a serious two truck crash in Coonalpyn overnight.
Just before 2.30am on Monday, February 20, police and emergency services responded to the Dukes Highway, 3 kilometres East of Coonalpyn following reports of two trucks colliding.
The male driver of one of the trucks was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was not physically injured.
Emergency service crews were still in attendance and removing debris from the road this morning. The trucks were also towed from the scene later in the morning.
Anyone travelling through the area in both directions is asked to slow down and take caution.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
