More dangerous, drink driving reported in the Murray Mallee

It was another busy weekend for Murray Mallee Police who detected three instances of dangerous or drink driving in the region.
On Friday, February 17, Murray Mallee Police reported a 35-year-old man from Sherlock.
It was alleged that the Sherlock man was involved in a crash and then underwent a breath test, recording a breath alcohol reading of 0.174.
The man received a 12-month immediate loss of licence notice and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
Murray Bridge Police reported that on Friday, February 17, a 64-year-old man from Murray Bridge was caught allegedly drink driving.
It was alleged that the 64-year-old was driving on Swanport Road, when patrols stopped him for a random driver test. He returned a positive breath alcohol test result of 0.082.
The Murray Bridge man received a six-month immediate loss of licence notice and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
On Saturday, February 18, Murray Bridge Police reported a 52-year-old woman from Mannum.
She was stopped by police driving on Mannum Road, Murray Bridge, to conduct a breath test, when she returned a positive result of 0.130.
The Mannum woman was issued with a six-month immediate loss of licence notice and her vehicle was impounded for 28 days. She will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
