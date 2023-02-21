The Murray Valley Standard

After six months in a tent, a Murraylands family has been forced to move into their car

By Sam Lowe
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
Liza Amey with her two dogs, Missy and Phantom, in front of their previous accomodation in Tailem Bend. Picture by Sam Lowe

After fleeing Queensland for her safety, Liza Amey, her three sons and four long-time pets have spent six months living in a tent because of unavailable support from local agencies and governments.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

