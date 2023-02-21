After fleeing Queensland for her safety, Liza Amey, her three sons and four long-time pets have spent six months living in a tent because of unavailable support from local agencies and governments.
In September, 2022, Liza and her family made the move to Murray Bridge where they stayed for a week before having to leave their temporary accommodation and have since been pitched up at the Tailem Bend Football Club.
Liza said the support from the club has been amazing, especially since their emergency accommodation is usually a three-day period, but the time has come for the family to leave there, too, and now live out of their car.
"We have been here since September 13. We went to ac.care within a few days of being here ... we had an interview with them and they said they would see what they could do and in the meantime we went to HousingSA and they said they could not help us because we had not been residents for more than three months," she said.
"We went back to HousingSA after the period and had an interview when they said we were unable to get any assistance because our income was too great - by this time two of my boys had jobs, but now one has lost theirs.
"We re-interviewed with HousingSA and this time they said, 'there are only two of you with incomes, how could you afford a house?', so I went to ac.care where they said they had closed our file and the only reason they kept rejecting us was because of our animals, and we have had them for 10 years. They are family now," she said.
Liza's voice going unheard
Other than ac.care and HousingSA, Liza said her family made the effort to speak to Member for Barker, Tony Pasin's office, and Member for Hammond, Adrien Pederick's office, but were instead directed to higher-up ministers.
The Murray Valley Standard contacted Federal Minister for Families and Social Services of Australia, Amanda Rishworth; Federal Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Julie Collins; Minister for Human Services, Nat Cook, and Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Nick Champion, with no response or a rejected response at time of publication.
A spokesperson from the South Australian Housing Authority (HousingSA), said that since one of the family members had lost employment, they may be eligible for support pending additional information, but due to owning pets, it may make getting emergency accommodation difficult.
"The family's pets can make placement in emergency accommodation or private rental more difficult. They have been encouraged to consider putting their pets temporarily in a shelter to be able to access housing or temporary accommodation," the spokesperson said.
ac.care Homelessness and Community Services manager Trish Spark corroborated the response from HousingSA and said many emergency accommodations refuse to allow pets and those that do are always limited.
"There are also limited options for pets with providers of longer-term transitionary and community housing options, despite the value of pets in people's lives," she said.
"While we do everything we can to support the growing number of people in need of our services, there is a dire shortage of affordable housing and crisis accommodation in the region and some personal factors can increase the challenges in providing appropriate shelter.
"Our services continue to be stretched as our homelessness team is already working to assist more people in the past six months in the Murraylands than we usually support over a year and we need greater community support to increase our capacity to meet the growing need."
Where to now?
As of the evening of Friday, February 17, Liza and her family were asked to leave the football club and she said they will be moving to the Murray Bridge council car park, across from the HousingSA building.
"It is really, really hard and the club have been really good, but they can only do so much," she said.
"We are going to park up in the Murray Bridge council's car park across the road from HousingSA so they can see us every morning and every night until we get the help we need.
"My boys have been doing their part in the community. They work in Murray Bridge, they played for the cricket teams in Tailem and now they are playing for the Murray Bridge rugby competition.
"We are part of the community, but we aren't getting help."
