Big win for Waters at the Murray Bridge Speedway

Updated February 22 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:30pm
2023 Tyreright Cavan South Australian Modified Sedan Championship winner, Jarrod Waters. Picture by William Bailey

Mildura's Jarod Waters put on a master class on Saturday night at the Murray Bridge Speedway as he dominated the 2023 Tyreright Cavan South Australian Modified Sedan Championship.

