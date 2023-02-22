Mildura's Jarod Waters put on a master class on Saturday night at the Murray Bridge Speedway as he dominated the 2023 Tyreright Cavan South Australian Modified Sedan Championship.
After starting from the pole position for the 30 lap finale, Waters quickly jumped into the lead and was never headed as he led the field by over five seconds at one point, eventually winning by just over three seconds ahead of Tasmanian Champion Jokobe Jetson and fellow Mildura resident, Wade McCarthy.
"It's about time I won a number number one plate. My Dad won two of them and Cam has one so I have been trying for a while now," Waters said.
"I really love this track. We have won twice here already this season and what we learnt at those races really helped us tonight."
For the runner-up Jakobe Jetson, the result was a rewarding way to end his mainland tour after a tough run that had resulted in a number of non-finishes.
Fourth place went to Corey Jetson with Queenslander Joel Berkley completing the top five.
Current Victorian Champion Kye Walters, Dylan Barrows, who put on a great show running the top groove, Andrew Dike, Daniel Simpson and Darcey Wilson completed an all interstate top 10.
In fact, interstate domination continued all the way to position 16 with Bronte Perkins the first of the locals home.
The night also featured some open wheeled action with the final round of the Speedcars SA Blackjack Series and a Wingless Sprints SA Club Show.
In the Speedcars it was New Zealand racer Kaleb Currie who easily claimed the finale ahead of teammate Jack McCarthy and Sydney racer Brayden Willmington. Earlier the heat winners were Willmington and Currie.
McCarthy's runner-up finish in the A-Main secured the Series victory overall ahead of Robert Heard and Willmington.
Going into the final both McCarthy and Heard were tied on points so it all came down to the final race.
In the Wingless Sprints, current South Australian Champion Tyson Martin edged out Ryan Alexander and Jack McCarthy in what was a great battle for the overall win.
Fourth place went to Anthony Tapley with Brent Fox, Robert Heard, Nate Trewin, Rylan Furler, Darryl Sloan and James Rodda rounding out the top 10.
Darren McCarthy added to the Mildura flavour of the event as he won the AMCA Feature defeating John Stumann and Jake Armstrong while Australian Champion Ryan Alexander won the Modlite final ahead of Michael Miller and Dylan Richter.
- with thanks to the Murray Bridge Speedway.
