Ferry vehicle access has been reopened for Mannum residents following flood closures, with the Cowirra to Mannum passenger ferry set to reopen on Thursday, February 23.
Though the Mannum Ferry reopened at 12pm on Tuesday, February 10, vehicle access has been limited to light vehicles under three tonnes and emergency vehicles due to weight requirements imposed by the Mid Murray Council on the connecting Khartoum Road, Bolto.
Hunter Road, the adjoining road managed by the State Government, continues to remain closed after sustaining significant flood damage with multiple sections washed away to considerable depth.
Repair works for Hunter Road and Burdett Road will commence on Tuesday, February 21, with the works expected to take between four to six weeks to complete, weather permitting.
The passenger-only ferry service will run between Mannum and Cowirra from 6.30am Thursday, 23 February until access to Hunter Road is restored.
The passenger-only ferry will run every hour from 6:30am to 5:30pm from Mannum and 7am to 6pm from Cowirra. The ferry can seat 20 people on each service, with the crossing taking approximately 15 minutes.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport continues to work closely with local councils and emergency services to ensure a coordinated approach to repair and reconstruction activities and the reopening of ferries and roads.
To check the current status of all River Murray ferries, as well as latest flood recovery information and advice, visit www.sa.gov.au/floods.
