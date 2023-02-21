The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Both Mannums vehicle and passenger ferries reopened

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:30pm
Mannum ferry reopens. Picture file

Ferry vehicle access has been reopened for Mannum residents following flood closures, with the Cowirra to Mannum passenger ferry set to reopen on Thursday, February 23.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

