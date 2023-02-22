Fatal single car crash in Lameroo

A man has been reported dead after being involved in a single car crash in Lameroo on February, 21.
At 11.45am on Tuesday, February 21, Murray Mallee Police and SA Ambulance were called to Drought Road after reports of a single vehicle roll over.
The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota Hilux, a 52-year-old local man, was reported to have died at the scene.
Major Crash Officers attended the scene to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Drought Road was closed for several hours but reopened at around 7pm yesterday evening.
The man's death is the 23rd life lost on SA roads compared to 7 at the same time last year.
