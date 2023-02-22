The Murray Valley Standard

An urgent bill will be discussed as councils across the state, including Karoonda face potential costly by-elections.

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated February 23 2023 - 9:22am, first published February 22 2023 - 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General, Kyam Maher at community meeting. Photo: Supplied

The Malinauskas Labor Government will introduce an urgent bill to Parliament today to protect ratepayers from the prospect of costly by-elections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.