A new program in the Murraylands is looking to encourage more girls to get out on the footy field ahead of the 2023 football and netball seasons.
The River Murray Football League and the South Australian National Football League have come together to support women's football in the region and have organised a come-and-try session for girls who might want to take part in a under 13's or under 16's girls football competition.
SANFL game development coordinator, Nick Dillon, has recently provided the opportunity for Riverland players but this year, is making his way downstream to encourage Murraylands girls.
"I'm pretty new to working in the area and when I got into the role I was trying to determine where female football sat in the Murray Bridge region and had a good discussion with former league president, Michelle Hill, who was pretty passionate about it," Mr Dillon said.
"I made it priority number one, and obviously there's been some work done with the Murraylands Swans getting some female football going which is fantastic as well, but the idea is to give females the same opportunities as males to play football.
"I think it's important that everyone gets to enjoy this game that we all love and females are no different, across South Australia and Australia, these competitions are popping up everywhere and it's just great to see," he said.
Though this program is the start to a long process to a finishing point of possibly developing a women's league in the RMFL, there are currently three teams involved with the come-and-try day and plans for a possible fourth.
Girls from Mannum, Tailem Bend and Jervois are set to play in both under 13 and under 16 competitions with the come-and-try session set for Friday, March 3.
Mr Dillon said the session and consecutive four week competition is an opportunity for girls across the region who are interested in football to participate in a fun, enjoyable training session.
"Hopefully from there, the clubs will be able to take some of the girls on board and get them into their teams as well," Mr Dillon said.
"Following the come-and-try day we will essentially have a four week season, at this stage we have three teams and hoping to have a fourth as well, but we're very flexible with female football, we don't have to follow the normal tradition, we can add teams as we go along if there's interest there."
Both the RMFL and the SANFL have confirmed that no netball seasons will be impacted by the short season and said it is important that there is no competition there, just an opportunity for girls to try new things if they are interested.
Mr Dillon said he is looking forward to gaining a bit more interest in the Murraylands and hoping this can provide a new opportunity for not only the junior girls, but in future create a pathway all the way from AusKick, through to seniors.
"Footy is the greatest game on Earth, I've grown up with it my whole life, even my wife, she's always loved footy but never got the chance to play and when we started the competition in the Riverland, she was one of the first to put her hand up; it was a great opportunity for her to live out her dream of playing some footy," he said.
"I'm sure there's girls out there who've been thinking about this for a long, long time and they now see the teams in the AFLW, they see that there is a pathway there and do something with their football.
"Now's the opportunity, now's the time and we've got a bit of momentum behind us so let's get out there and do it."
More information regarding the time and location of the RMFL girls come-and-try session will be provided when finalised.
