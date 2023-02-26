The Murray Valley Standard
Melted gyprock walls, mould and mud are all on the clean up list on River Lane

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:06am, first published 8:30am
One beloved family holiday house will look a little worse for wear this coming Easter holiday season, as the River lane dwelling was inundated by its neighbouring River Murray.

