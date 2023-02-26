One beloved family holiday house will look a little worse for wear this coming Easter holiday season, as the River lane dwelling was inundated by its neighbouring River Murray.
Rachel Dutschke posted on social media a few photos of what her families house now looked like post-flood, to show the extent of the mess left behind by this once-in-a-generation flood.
"We have to be very thankful that we were aware we would be affected by the river being so close to it, so we did have the family come in and help prepare for it," she said.
"One of the first things we did was remove the doors on the lower levels, as we were advised that when the water would recede, if we kept the doors there and closed, that the water would put pressure on the actual structure of the house."
"When we first saw what the house was like, there were bits and pieces of everything everywhere. The insulation from the walls had been dislodged once the walls got wet, so it was odd to see it littering the floors."
Photos show that the water got to quite a height, almost half way up the walls to the second floor of the home.
"We aren't ones to complain," Ms Dutschke said,
"The family have all come to help, and now that insurance inspectors have come out and inspected the damage for themselves, we are now taking all the remaining gyprock out, taking the lower levels to its bare bones to let it all dry out."
Insurance companies have come under scrutiny for alleged price gauging for River Murray residents, including those who live kilometres away from the river itself.
"Our insurance company has absolutely been fantastic so far, we were worried like everyone else that perhaps we may not get the quality customer service," Ms Dutschke said.
"But so far, we were assigned one insurance officer, without having to go through twenty others, and she came out the other day without any hassles."
With a toddler in tow, and with the help of the family, Ms Dutschke said it could've been worse, and that they are grateful to all government agencies who provided them with the information to prepare early.
"The house is on the river, thats just how it is, but to have the time to prepare was extremely helpful, as we were able to put our lower level furniture in storage, and just sat and waited for it to be over."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.