Surviving on loyal locals, and the bare bones of tourists who come to gaze at the once-in-a-generation flood of the River Murray.
The general store, cafe, local post office and restaurant owner Melissa Michell has had months of simply waiting for someone to stop by as Walkers Flat, which is usually filled with shack owners, has become a ghost town due to road closures.
But in good news, and as the Murray Valley Standard is happy to report all ferries will be open once again, and meaning a chance for the Walkers Flat General store to be brimming with life once again.
"It will be good to see the ferry in action once again, many people don't know how popular it is, particularly with farmers on the other side of the river," Mrs Michell said.
Walker Flat Ferry and its connector road, Angas Valley Road, will re-open to all traffic at 9am Friday, February 24.
Swan Reach and Wellington ferries and their connector roads, Stott Highway and Ferry Road respectively, will also re-open at 9am Saturday, February 25.
Both roads will open with speed restrictions and Ferry Road will open to light vehicle traffic only in the first instance to protect the saturated road pavements from further damage.
"We haven't had really anyone come down here, we have been left largely to our own devices," Mrs Michell said.
"Everyone closed up and left when the town was evacuated, and we got the grant for the early closure from the government. But we have still lost an entire season, hopefully with shack owners coming to check properties and tradespeople coming in, we might be ok,
"It is what it is, there are plenty of others worse of than us. But I fully understand if there are other businesses who chose not to reopen, because this flood has been hard on the community."
Mannum Upstream Ferry will re-open to local light vehicle traffic only at 9am Saturday, February 25, following the completion of flood-related levee infrastructure removal works by Mid Murray Council. There will be works for the ferry next week, so patience is advised for the temporary measure.
Both the Mannum upstream and downstream ferries will be restored to full service, without weight restrictions, once the adjacent Hunter and Burdett roads are re-opened.
The re-opening of these four ferries will mark a major milestone in the River Murray flood recovery effort, as it will be the first time since November last year, when ferry closures began, that now all twelve ferries run by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport are operational
Speed restrictions on the Princes Highway at Waltowa (between Tailem Bend and Meningie) were also lifted at 7am Thursday, September 23, after water levels over low-lying sections of the highway adjacent the Lower Lakes receded to a safe level.
Road users are reminded to comply with all road signage and always drive to the conditions, with some speed restrictions in place.
