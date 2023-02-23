Murraylands riders take on the ToG

(Photo: Jason Woodard racing in the Kermesse State Championships at Mount Gambier)
Local riders, Jason Woodard, Jai Fielke, Ryan Boyd, James Hand, Adam Bright and Adelaide based, Bill Robinson will all be competing at the Tour of Goolwa (ToG) hosted by the Adelaide Hills Cycling Club this weekend on the 25th and 26th of February.
The 4 event, 2 day Tour is one of the biggest race events in South Australia with over 200 entries consisting of 50 teams.
Woodard, who has entered in the Open Men's Division 1 as team Composites with three others, missed the event last year due to a break in his training forcing him to withdraw and will be keen to test his fitness this year over the four gruelling events.
"We all came together to form a team because we all wanted to race ToG" Mr Woodard said,
Fielke and Boyd will be in the same division but will be racing for Van D'am Racing.
Fielke finished 12th overall last year and Boyd 9th in different teams and divisions and will be hoping to improve with both in the same team this year.
Hand, who finished 5th overall last year with a very strong 4th in the Hill Climb and his team USB, finishing 2nd overall for a very successful 2022 campaign, will be moving up to Division 2 this year with Van D'am Racing.
Robinson will return again this year with Power On only entering one team in Division 3. Hopefully Robinson has recovered from a bout of Gastro that he suffered from last weekend to show how all his training leading up to the event will pay dividends and reward him for all the hard work he has put in.
Bright will be competing in the Tour for the first time in their mixed team CACE in General Division 7.
Day one of the Tour will start off with Stage 1, a Team Time Trial on the Finniss - Clayton Road course starting at the Finniss General Store from 9:00am with riders leaving every 2 minutes over the 15.4km's.
Stage 2 is the Finniss - Clayton - Milang - Lake Plains Road Race over 79.3km for most divisions and 38.9km for the lowest division. Starting at the General Store at 12:45pm, there will be time bonuses for the first 5 finishers.
Day two will consist of Stage 3, the Waitpinga Road Race, "A terrific course along Waitpinga Road and The Range" starting at the corner of Waitpinga and Range Roads from 9:00am. Open Men's Division and General Division 1 will be doing 3 loops, 87km with all others doing 2 loops, 58km.
Stage 4, the Crows Nest Hill Climb will start from the bottom of Crows Nest Road Port Elliott from
2:00pm at 1 minute intervals. The 4km course has an average gradient of 6% with an elevation gain of 222 metres. Parking and facilities are available at the Port Elliott Oval.
End of Tour Presentations will be at the Royal Family Hotel, 32 North Terrace Port Elliott after the completion of Stage 4. All Welcome.
- With thanks to the Murraylands Cycling Club
