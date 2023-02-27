The Murray Valley Standard

Jeff Martin has used his clever mind and hands to just about build everything someone would ever need

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated February 28 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:30am
Mr Jeff Martin with his handmade kitchen pantry, with moveable inner cupboards making it large enough to hold all of Narnia in it. Photo: Lauren Thomson

Decades of Christmas decorations for Murray Bridge residents surprisingly don't come from one man's love of Christmas, but simply from the love of building.

