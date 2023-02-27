Decades of Christmas decorations for Murray Bridge residents surprisingly don't come from one man's love of Christmas, but simply from the love of building.
Jeff Martin, has been a local for more than half-a-century. Now in his twilight years, he spends his time still tinkering, after years of volunteering and helping his community.
It is quite obvious to anyone who knows Mr Martin, there is little he hasn't managed to build during his retired life with his talented hands, even with a hectic volunteering schedule.
Even his own kitchen was crafted by his own hands and has truly stood the test of time.
"I had done some carpentry so i thought to make use of it and do the kitchen myself," Mr Martin said.
The kitchen may be old in years now, but works like a dime and would be prized in any highly-organised person's home. There are enough drawers to suit the biggest family and with some quirky personal touches to boot.
"In the pantry, because the shelves are high, I made the bottom out of glass so you don't have to play the guessing game of what you are grabbing," Mr Martin said.
"From cupboards at foot level to hide the pans, I didn't like the empty unused spaces that are impractical to use, so my corner cupboards come out on wheels to use every last bit of space."
After retiring early after catching encephalitis, and being a little worse for wear after labour-intensive work with little breaks, Mr Martin still didn't want to spend the years ahead of him in a lounge chair being comfortable.
Such passion for volunteer work included being a bus driver for the local home to help residents get to their appointment and social outings, being a audio transcriber for a newspaper so the blind could get their local news and even ended up teaching for a while at TAFE for other budding carpenters.
"I really enjoyed reading the news, so it was nothing to be asked to read it out aloud for those in our community who couldn't read it themselves. The blind needed news as well, just like everyone else," he said.
"I ended up teaching at TAFE because when I attended they saw how good I happened to be, so when the vacancy came up, it was quite a good opportunity to not only teach others, but get hold of tools I didn't have at home."
For more than 50 years, Mr Martin's handmade Christmas decorations have been a must-see during the yearly neighbourhood lights tour.
"I like Christmas, but I didn't build them because of that. It was a good way to tinker out in the sheds, and to keep out of my wife's hair," he said.
