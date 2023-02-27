The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

'Revival' vouchers launched for flood affected South Australia

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Left to right) Emma Terry, CEO, South Australian Tourism Commission, Premier Peter Malinaukas with Tony Sharley, Owner/Director, Murray River Trails and MP Zoe Bettison

South Australians are being urged to "Rise up for our River" in 2023 - with three rounds of vouchers expected to inject millions into the communities hit hard by the once-in-a-century Murray River flood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.