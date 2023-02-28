Competition was at its best all season as players and teams went head to head in the knock out finals
PENNANT COMPETITION
Swanport 3-41 Sportsmen 5-47
A Ahrens, A Goodridge v J Joy, S Dean 2-9; T Garrett, R Vowles v A Law, E Morrell 8-9.
Singles:
A Ahrens v J Joy 9-8; A Goodridge v S Dean 1-6;T Garrett v A Law 6-0; R Vowles v E Morrell 0-6.
Reverse Doubles:
A Ahrens, T Garrett v J Joy , A Law 6-3; AGoodridge, R Vowles v S Dean, E Morrell 3-6. Postel 2-35 Schools 6-51Morrell, C Watson v Dave Altmann, A Lapinskas 3-9; T Jones, K Jarvis v Dan and J Altmann 9-6.
Singles:
A Morrell v A Lapinskas 3-6; C Watson v B Hattam 3-6; T Jones v Dan Altmann 5-7; K Jarvis v J Altmann 3-6.
Reverse Doubles:
A Morrell, T Jones v Dave Altmann, B Hattam 7-5; C Watson, K Jarvis v A Lapinskas, J Altmann 2-6.
DOUBLES COMPETITION
Swanport 2-32 Twin Bridges 6-42
L Vickers, J Cockshell v M Saye, LBald 3-6; R Williams, M Boland v B Bowman, H Law 5-6; J Cockshell, L Bald v Lyn Bald, E Franke 6-5; L Vickers, M Boland v M Saye, H Law 2-6; L Vickers, R Williams v M Saye, B Bowman 2-6; M Boland, Lukus Bald v H Law, E Franke 5-6; R Williams, Lukus Bald v B Bowman, E Franke 6-1; J Cockshell, M Boland v Lyn Bald, H Law 3-6.
Player of the match Michelle Saye
River Aces 6-41 Mobilong 2-32
B Quarry, D Harden v B Hancock, J Head 0-6; R Rossiter, R King v S Watson, A Howell 6-4; D Harden, L Graetz v J Head, B Bowring 5-6; B Quarry, R King v B Hancock, A Howell 6-5; B Quarry, R Rossiter v B Hancock, S Watson 6-4; R King, L Graetz v A Howell, B Bowring 6-0; R Rossiter, L Graetz v S Watson, B Bowring 6-2; R King, D Harden v J Head, A Howell 6-5.
Player of the match Roger King.
JUNIOR COMPETITION
The Murray Bridge Lawn juniors were back on their courts to finish of the season. Having to split the matches account only eight playable courts available, the Division 1 knockout final between Coorong and Avoca got under way at 9am. With many away playing basketball in the Naracoorte Basketball Carnival, some teams were missing valuable players. Sharing the doubles, Coorong's middle order in the singles won five of the available nine, to advance to the grand final. MVP for Coorong was Bailey Morrell and for Avoca, Israel Honeychurch was the winner.
In one of the Div 2 matches, Murraylands were ahead 4 to nil against Swanport after the doubles. They kept the pressure on in the singles winning six of the eight on offer. MVP for Murraylands was Jesse Young. In the other Div 2 knockout final Banks were up against Schools. Closest double was a tie break between Emmanuel Slattery and Thomas Kruschel for Banks against Alex Law and Chad Freund, with the Bank's pair winning 7-6. Banks captured four of the six singles to advance to the Div 2 Grand Final.
MVP for Banks was Oliver Young' and for Schools' Chad Freund and Ruby Thiele were both awarded their teams award.
Avoca 5-54 Coorong 8-59
H Law, N Horstmann v B Morrell, K Jarvis 4-6; B Lienert, C White v E Morrell, A Jacobs 2-6; A Vowles, H Jarvis v A White, L Morrell 6-2; N Oster, I Honeychurch v C Oster, B Marchetti 6-3.
Singles:
H Law v B Morrell 1-6; N Horstmann v K Jarvis 6-3; B Lienert v E Morrell 3-6; C White v A Jacobs 4-6; A Vowles v A White 3-6; H Jarvis v L Morrell 3-6; N Oster v C Oster 4-6; I Honeychurch v B Marchetti 6-2; A Maczkowiack v M Smith 6-1.
Swanport 2-33 Murraylands 10-62
B Loller, C Lienert v T Garrett, R Vowles 4-6; E Rigny, H Baumgurtel v E Franke, C Lovell 1-6; I Garrett, A Knox v S Randall, H White 4-6; H Baker, P Wilkinson v J Young, V Wilkinson 1-6.
Singles:
B Loller v T Garrett 2-6; C Lienert v R Vowles 6-2; E Rigney v E Franke 6-0; H Baumgurtel v C Lovell 0-6; I Garrett v S Randall 4-6; A Knox v H White 0-6; H Baker v J Young 1-6; P Wilkinson v V Wilkinson 4-6.
Banks 7-46 Schools 2-31
E Slattery, T Kruschel v A Law, C Freund 7-6; L Bald, M Baumgurtel v E Baumgurtel, R Thiele 6-2; O Young, T Lienert v S Borchard, A Galea 6-0.
Singles:
E Slattery v A Law 6-4; T Kruschel v C Freund 4-6; L Bald v E Baumgurtel 6-2; M Baumgurtel v R Thiele 1-6; O Young v S Borchard 6-4; T Lienert v A Galea 6-1.
