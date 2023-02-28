The Murray Bridge Lawn juniors were back on their courts to finish of the season. Having to split the matches account only eight playable courts available, the Division 1 knockout final between Coorong and Avoca got under way at 9am. With many away playing basketball in the Naracoorte Basketball Carnival, some teams were missing valuable players. Sharing the doubles, Coorong's middle order in the singles won five of the available nine, to advance to the grand final. MVP for Coorong was Bailey Morrell and for Avoca, Israel Honeychurch was the winner.