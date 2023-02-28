The Murray Valley Standard

Close scoring had everyone on their toes on the bowling green over the weekend

Updated March 1 2023 - 10:33am, first published 9:30am
RSL fell just short of a finals berth despite an impressive performance against Mannum, registering 2 wins and a draw to gain 11 points, leaving them 1 point and percentage adrift of Karoonda. For their part, Karoonda secured 8 points over Jervois despite winning just the 1 rink.

