At Karoonda the home side had a nervous wait on the RSL result after going down by narrow margins on 2 rinks in gaining 8 points, knowing that they needed 10 points to cover the worst case scenario. Josh Porker, Shaun Wood, Gary Zadow and Bill Cornish created a big enough buffer with a 27-15 win over Shawn and Tim Hicks, Derek Vanderzon and Denis Hicks to cover the other 2 rinks. A 6 and a 3 in successive ends to Porker was the difference between the teams, with Porker converting most of his opportunities.