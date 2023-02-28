RSL fell just short of a finals berth despite an impressive performance against Mannum, registering 2 wins and a draw to gain 11 points, leaving them 1 point and percentage adrift of Karoonda. For their part, Karoonda secured 8 points over Jervois despite winning just the 1 rink.
Jason Sipos, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Dale Neal led the way with a 22-10 win over Terry McDonnell, Tom Towns, Kelvin Newman and Trevor Dicker. Trailling by 5 shots after 5 ends, the home side dominated from that point, conceding just 2 more singles in 13 ends while adding 19 shots themselves, including the last 12 shots scored over the final 7 ends.
Noel Kneebone, Max Wilkin, Karen Kneebone and David Newell found themselves in a similar predicament against Graham Wakefield, Gary Fowler, Steve Gregory and John McDiamid, but also powered home to win 28-21. A 5 to Wakefield on the 11th put him 10 shots ahead, but once again the home side piled on 19 shots to just 2 singles to storm home. A 6 on the 17th end put Kneebone ahead for the first time, and they replicated their neighbouring rink by scoring the final 12 shots as well.
Anne-Marie Kuchel, Allan Wooldridge, James Galbraith and Gillian Newell had to be content with an 18 all draw after giving up an 11 shot lead over Lynton Jones, Graham Leathers, Peter Wegner and Ian Begg. Jones had edged ahead by 2 shots going into the final end after winning 7 of the 8 previous ends, but a 2 to Kuchel levelled the scores at the finish.
At Karoonda the home side had a nervous wait on the RSL result after going down by narrow margins on 2 rinks in gaining 8 points, knowing that they needed 10 points to cover the worst case scenario. Josh Porker, Shaun Wood, Gary Zadow and Bill Cornish created a big enough buffer with a 27-15 win over Shawn and Tim Hicks, Derek Vanderzon and Denis Hicks to cover the other 2 rinks. A 6 and a 3 in successive ends to Porker was the difference between the teams, with Porker converting most of his opportunities.
The other 2 rinks were tightly contested all the way through, but Jervois secured wins on both on the final ends. Graeme Herbert, Jeremy Scannell, Graham Schenke and Stephen Kroehn prevailed by 1 shot over Ian Symonds, Peter Jones, Malcolm Waechter and Don Loller with neither side gaining any real advantage throughout.
Rodger Zarantonello, Graham and Heather Fromm and Bob Solley had a similarly close match against Rowan Zadow, Rohan Tomkinson, Paul and John Wegner, securing a 2 shot win also on the final end 17-15.
Tailem Bend secured the luxury of a home final by holding off Murray Bridge for a thrilling 2 shot win 66-64. Murray Bridge needed 10 points to leapfrog Tailem into top spot, but didn't quite get there despite winning on 2 rinks.
Sam Shepherd, David Hoare, Damien Ackland and Matthew Hogan got Tailem over the line with a 24-17 win over Bruce Attrill, Peter Shilton, Paul Smart and Haydn Hein, offsetting 2 and 3 shot losses on the other 2 rinks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.