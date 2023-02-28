Reaching an impressive milestone this year, Mannum Show is returning for its centenary celebration as it gears up for a jam-packed event at the weekend.
If it bleats, neighs or moos, it will be at the show with fantastic numbers the weekend as organisers race to make the Mannum Oval into an historic celebration after it was temporarily used as a flood relief centre for misplaced locals.
Leslie Brewyer of Radstock Romneys, is the sheep convener for the show for the sixth year running.
She looks forward to celebrating the show's 100th year, and a new sheep show class for the momentous occasion.
"This year we have a vintage class, its open for anyone with a sheep," she said.
"As the name entails, we will be judging on the best vintage outfit on the day, all for a bit of fun and it will happen after champions and the supreme of show is named."
I love the Mannum show, the committee and everyone involved are so passionate about putting on a show for the community, and I really appreciate working with all of them, they're champions for country shows.- Leslie Brewyer
The fun-filled show will have up to 60 stalls and local music and entertainment for all the family to find something they enjoy.
Sharon Stewart, the show secretary, is keen for locals and visitors to join the festivities, with it being the first big event since the flood crisis started which shocked the usual happy, bustling town.
"It will be great if everyone rocks up to support us in our 100th year," she said.
"We have got a really fantastic program this year, including a fringe performance. The team has worked really hard this year to make it run smoothly as possible, with plenty to see throughout the whole day."
Unlike other 8am starters, the show takes a leisurely approach with gates opening at 11am for the public to enjoy plenty of lunchtime entertainment, food and exhibits.
"This year, as it is our 100th, the committee and everyone involved have been working extremely hard to get the show off the ground for residents who for the past few months have been worried about the water just down the hill, so this is a great opportunity for everyone to come out, see each other and watch what a spectacular show this is going to be this year," Mrs Stewart said.
The show has been at the oval since 1903, an impressive feat for any small country town agricultural show, with no signs of slowing due to the popularity of the show every year.
"We do have quite a lot, we have award winning cooking exhibits, and the favourite photography exhibition for those who may want a break from the sun. They are all held inside." Mrs Steward said.
"We will have miniature goats this year, and I love them, they're so cute."
Gates open at 11am with adult tickets $10, children 7-15 $15, pensioners $5 and kids under seven free.
