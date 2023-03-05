The Murray Valley Standard

in 2015, a Mannum mother lost her life, and the woman found guilty of helping hide her body is allowed to stay in Australia

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
March 6 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Left) Lucy Saler with friend, Tammy Tucker. Together, they'll be starting a petition to reverse the appeals decision. Photo: Lauren Thomson

A petition will be launched soon against the non-deportation of a woman involved in trying to cover-up a murder in Mannum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.