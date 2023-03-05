A petition will be launched soon against the non-deportation of a woman involved in trying to cover-up a murder in Mannum.
In a tragic event that shocked the town, there was unprecedented domestic violence and a trail of lies along with one Murray Bridge mother thinking her own daughter was still alive.
Jodie Meyers was just an everyday doting mother to her son Elijah when her life was taken by her then partner, Neil Archer, and father to her only child.
With help from his mother, Margaret Archer, they disposed of her son's girlfriend by burying her under cement, putting a new shed on top in Mrs Archer's backyard.
The lies were unravelled by police who noted Ms Meyers own bank card was used at the local hardware store by Mrs Archer to buy cement and supplies.
Neil Archer was sentenced to at least 22 years in jail for the murder of Meyers. His mother faced a six-and-a-half-year sentence, which she served in full, with the expectation that she would be deported to the United Kingdom.
When a tribunal earlier last month upheld an appeal by Mrs Archer against being deported, it shocked the grieving family in Murray Bridge.
Ms Meyer's mother, Lucy Saler, was heartbroken to see that someone who covered up her daughter's murder for a month was allowed to stay in Australia.
"I was shocked," she said.
"She is not Australian and what she did wasn't a minor crime."
Still coming to terms with her own daughter's death, and raising Elijah, Ms Saler was unable to understand why Australia would want her as a resident.
"People get deported for so much less," she said.
Now in the safe-keeping of his grandmother, Elijah understands what has happened to his mother and wants nothing to do with his father's side of the family.
Hauntingly, Elijah at the time had told his grandmother that "Mum was just sleeping".
The family wants the federal government to change the tribunal decision and to deport Mrs Archer because of the nature of her offending and the time served.
