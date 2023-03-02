Every day banking is a luxury that is no longer afforded at Meningie, whose locals either have to travel to Murray Bridge to speak to a teller, or head to Kingston with their soon-to-be last remaining ANZ branch.
It's not just individuals being caught out my the lengthy drive as fuel prices continue to be high, as volunteer based organisations and sporting clubs feel the pinch every time they come to do the financials after their general meetings.
Marianne Cunneen, who is the vice-chair of the Meningie Progress Association said it's a real sour point when it comes to attracting volunteers.
"After when all the clubs and organisations after their general meetings, have to change signatories, we all have to go to Murray Bridge where the person you may need may not even be there," she said.
"One of the organisations I volunteer with, it took us nearly two months for the change to happen because of the travel and the unavailability of tellers. That was two months of not being about to pay bills for the organisation, so the pressure was very tough, as we had to explain that our bills couldn't be paid because we didn't have access to our own funds."
Meningie Post Officer is now the closest thing to a bank the township has, but due to the older population who may lack in technological literacy, there had been a few hiccups.
"We've had a few, particularly at the start who didn't have the Bpay, and weren't able to pay their bills, which caused a bit of stress because they didn't want any late fees," Mrs Cunneen said.
"It was another case, that they had the money, but weren't able again to use it as they'd like because they needed to have registered, which caused a bit of frustration."
To Meningie and Murray Bridge, it is a 150km round trip for anyone without Bpay, who wishes to speak to a banker.
Mrs Cunneen wishes for a banking body to return to the small town, as tourism returns and the post office isn't always able to do cash-out.
"It's a very long trip, and its not a road that a lot of the older community is comfortable with driving on," Mrs Cunneen said."The post office isn't a bank, so if someone comes in and wants money for say accommodation or a big grocery bill, there's a chance they may not have it, as the till isn't big enough, and they can only give big cash outs if someone has deposited a large amount of money," she said.
"We need a bank of some sorts down here, even if its part-time or by appointment only, that way the community can just go the local bank, get everything they need done via speaking to a person, not over the phone and everyone doesn't have to travel to do what other townships do as a part of their everyday life, banking shouldn't have to be a luxury in a small town.
"We chose to live in the country, because we love the country, but it makes it hard when we barely have essentials here for everyday."
