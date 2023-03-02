The Murray Valley Standard

Only one ANZ bank remains in Kingston, with coorong locals forced to go to Murray Bridge to see a bank teller

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
March 2 2023 - 1:30pm
Marianne Cunneen, who is the vice-chair of the Meningie Progress Association at the only ATM in town after NAB closed. Photo: Lauren Thomson

Every day banking is a luxury that is no longer afforded at Meningie, whose locals either have to travel to Murray Bridge to speak to a teller, or head to Kingston with their soon-to-be last remaining ANZ branch.

Journalist

