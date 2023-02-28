The Murray Valley Standard

Operation proving successful finding prohibited items, drug driving, unlicensed drivers and a outstanding warrant

By Lauren Thomson
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:07pm
SAPOL operation catching out visitors to Mobilong

South Australia Police recently conducted an operation in the vicinity of Mobilong Prison to detect and prevent any contraband items from entering the prison.

