SAPOL operation catching out visitors to Mobilong

South Australia Police recently conducted an operation in the vicinity of Mobilong Prison to detect and prevent any contraband items from entering the prison.
Police Corrections Team (part of Public Protection Branch), in conjunction with the Department for Correctional Services (DCS), and with the support of Serious and Organised Crime Branch and Traffic Services Branch, conducted the operation on 25 February.
Within the prison and prison buffer zone, 61 visitors were searched with the following offences detected:
Chief Inspector Cindy Healey, Officer in Charge, Public Protection Branch said, "SAPOL and the Department for Correctional Services work closely together to stop contraband being introduced into prisons. We run a number of operations specifically targeting visitors who think they can bring drugs into prisons.
"Our message to these people is that you run a strong chance of being caught if you choose to take the risk. This recent operation conducted at Mobilong Prison is indicative of our commitment to travel throughout the state to support DCS and quell the supply of drugs and other contraband into prisons."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.