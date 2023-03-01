Discover what's on in the Murraylands

FRINGE IN THE BRIDGE
Adelaide Fringe Murray Bridge
Friday, February 17 - Sunday, March 19, Murray Bridge Town Hall, the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, the Station, Seventh Street, the Sixth Street Precinct and the Bridgeport Hotel. Prepare for another year of Fringe fun in the Bridge. For more information, visit the Adelaide Fringe website.
CHRISTMAS PLANNING
Tailem Bend Christmas Parade Planning Meeting
Thursday, March 2, Tailem Bend RSL, 6pm. Have your say on the 2023 Tailem Bend Christmas Parade. For more information call Maxine Kiddie on 0439 387 750.
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, March 4, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, SA Late Model Title, racing includes SA Late Model Title, Modlites, Formula 500s, AMCAs, Junior Sedans, Classic Supermodifieds/Sprintcars tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
OFF AND RUNNING
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, March 4, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
SHOW TIME
2023 Mannum Show
Saturday, March 4, Mannum Showgrounds, 1pm-5pm, Enjoy 'the best little country show' for Mannum's 100th year show celebration. For more information, visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/2023-mannum-show
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, March 5, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MEN'S BREKKY
Mannum Men's Breakfast Group
Tuesday, March 7, Mannum Community Club, 8.15am. A men's only breakfast to share bacon and eggs and mateship. For more information call Bill McGhie 0432 591 448 or 8569 1821
AND THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, March 8, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, Women in Business Race Day. Come to Strathalbyn and enjoy a day at the races and show your support for Women in Business. Food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details.
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Friday, March 10 - Sunday, March 12, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper Night & Sprintcars Ross Wright Memorial Night, racing includes Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper Night 1, SA Super Sedan Title tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
FOOD FAIR
Meningie Food Fair
Friday, March 10, Lions Jubilee Park Meningie, 4pm-8.30pm. Enjoy refreshments and entertainment for the whole family at the award winning Meningie Food Fair. For more information, contact the Meningie Garden Club.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.