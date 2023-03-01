Greyhound Racing is back again in Murray Bridge Advertising Feature

2022 Cup winner, Weblec Ranger, with the winning connections. Picture supplied.

The Murray Bridge Greyhound Racing Club will host its fifth edition of the Daish Irrigation and Fodder Murray Bridge Cup on Sunday, March 12, in what is set to be another huge night of racing at the club.

With the cup holding Group 3 status since 2022, the series continues to attract stellar fields of the best South Australian greyhounds mixed with a host of quality interstate kennels who make the trek over to compete for the $25,000 winner's cheque.



With strong interest already shown by trainers attending the Murray Bridge Summer Sprint in early February, this year's edition of the cup should prove to be no exception to the rule. Past winners of the Murray Bridge Cup include the Victorian-trained Eye Got It in 2019, South Australian-trained Hot Sophie in 2020 and Air Marshall in 2021 while Victorian-bred and SA-owned Weblec Ranger took out last year's event.

Since the opening of the track in December 2018, racing has continued to grow at the dual-track venue with meetings conducted Fridays or Sundays on the one-turn track and every Tuesday on the state's only straight track.

"The track at Murray Bridge is a vital part of the South Australian greyhound racing industry and our Cup night provides us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our sport too and connect with the local community," GRSA CEO Bodelle Francis.

Entry to the track for the 2023 Murray Bridge Cup is with a gold coin donation to the Murray Bridge CFS and gates open at 4:30 pm at the track on Kennett Road, Murray Bridge East. The night features a trackside bar, food vans Sword and Ox Spit and Strawberries Galore as well as a sausage sizzle provided by the CFS, betting facilities and live music. A great night out for the family, there are also free kids' activities including go-karts, games and face painting as well as the opportunity to meet and greet some of the retired stars of the track at the Greyhounds As Pets tent.

For those wanting the full cup experience, the series kicks off Sunday night, March 5, with all the heats and is always a fantastic night of racing that's not to be missed.