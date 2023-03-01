Kylie Schulz is no stranger to the preparation of Group 1 stars.
During a lifetime spent in racing as a trackwork rider and traveling foreperson, she's helped put the polish on Blue Diamond-winning babies, Toorak Handicap heroes and even a Golden Eagle winner.
Through decades of early mornings, marathon days and plenty of thrills and spills, there has been little individual glory, but the limelight is never something that she's sought.
But on Saturday, she'll chase her maiden win as a trainer when untapped two-year-old Surprise Coming lines up in the $202,000 Magic Millions SA 2YO Classic (1200m) at Murray Bridge.
It's perhaps no surprise that Schulz is chasing victory in South Australia's richest two-year-old race with only her second ever runner, given much of her career has been spent with elite juvenile conditioners Clarry Connors and Mick Price.
While working for Price for over a decade, she was his go-to track rider for the stable's star two-year-olds, including Samaready, Extreme Choice and Profiteer.
"Extreme Choice was my favourite by far," Schulz said.
"That association started when I took him to Sydney for his first race start in the Inglis Nursery - I hadn't actually sat on his back until then.
"It was a good trip, it was his first time away from Caulfield and it was just the two of us in Sydney so it was like I was his mother.
"I built a special bond with that little horse and he was my ride from then on."
Schulz returned to her hometown of Murray Bridge just over 12 months ago to be closer to her ageing mother and rekindled an association with veteran horseman Mick Huxtable
As well as assisting Huxtable with his own horses, she was given the green light to start to build a team of her own horses and he guided her on several purchases at last year's Adelaide Magic Millions Yearling Sale.
One of them was Surprise Coming, a $40,000 Impending colt from Balcrest Stud that has impressed Schulz and his raceday jockey Jess Eaton from the moment he stepped foot on the training track.
The gelding missed the kick but finished powerfully into fourth on debut at Morphettville last month and Schulz has little doubt he's taken significant improvement form the experience.
Fellow Murray Bridge local Jess Eaton, who was an apprentice jockey during Schulz's stint at Mick Price's stable, will ride Surprise Coming on Saturday.
"Mick took me to the sales last year in Adelaide and he bought me this horse (Surprise Coming) and two others, which I'm very grateful for," she said.
"To have a feature runner on my home track is going to be pretty special - I grew up in Murray Bridge and was working in a stable when I was 10 years old.
"From day one, Jess (Eaton) has always liked this horse (Surprise Coming) and she kept saying after every gallop that we had something nice to work with.
"He was coming along nicely when the trials came up and to be honest, he wasn't really ready for a trial fitness-wise but we thought we'd send him out there to get his barrier certificate and to have a nice experience.
"He improved immensely out of that so we thought we'd go to the races.
"He was a really good run - he was a little bit slow away from barrier one and showed his immaturity but he finished off the race well.
"I've had a lot to do with some pretty nice two-year-olds and I think this bloke is pretty special.
"He's still a big baby at the moment but he just wants to please."
