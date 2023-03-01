As a result of the ongoing refurbishment of the Old Murray Bridge, a navigation redirection has been put in place by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT).
To ensure the works are completed safely, scaffolding has been erected on the underside of the Old Murray Bridge which will require a temporary redirection of navigation routes under the bridge.
The temporary work zone means restricted access for all users, including powered, non-powered and water activities from March 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023, weather permitting.
Safe passage for recreational and commercial vessel operators will be maintained at all times, through the temporary navigation channel, in line with the lifting of river restrictions following the River Murray flood event.
Temporary channels, restricted access work zones and speed limits will be indicated through marine signage, channel markers and buoy lines.
Boat and watercraft operators are strongly encouraged by DIT to use caution and observe marine navigational devices when using this section of the river.
DIT said they appreciate public cooperation and patience while the works are undertaken.
For more information and to register for closure and project updates, call 1300 794 880, visit www.dit.sa.gov.au/oldmurraybridge, or email DIT.engagement@sa.gov.au.
